Baylor Bears Big 12 Conference Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

Despite playing its best basketball to end the regular season, Baylor is on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. The Bears went one game above .500, going 16-15 this season with a 6-12 Big 12 record.

Baylor finished the regular season with a convincing 101-75 win over Utah. The Bears earned a win on Senior Day and will now focus on making a run in the Big 12 Tournament. Baylor won three of its last five games to end the year. The Bears had chances to beat both Arizona and Houston, as well. The Bears were out to a first-half lead, but both the Wildcats and Cougars made second-half runs to down the Bears.

Welcome to our Baylor Bears Big 12 Tournament hub, where we will update Baylor's Big 12 run. Let's dive into the Bears' potential schedule and how things could shake out.

Baylor's Potential Big 12 Schedule

All games will be played from Tuesday, March 10 - Saturday, March 14 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Round 1, Tuesday

No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor at 11:30 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

Round 2, Wednesday

ASU/Baylor winner vs. No. 5 Iowa State at 11:30 a.m. CT on ESPN/2

Quarterfinals, Thursday

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner from Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. CT on ESPN/2

Semifinals, Friday

Winner from Thursday would face one of the following teams: No. 1 Arizona, No. 8 UCF, No. 9 Cincinnati, or No. 16 Utah. That game would be played at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN/2.

Final, Saturday

If Baylor managed to make the Big 12 Tournament final, it would play at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN. The two likeliest teams to make the finals from the bottom bracket would be No. 2 Houston or No. 4 Kansas. Other teams that could make it would be: No. 6 TCU, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Colorado, No. 14 Oklahoma State, or No. 15 Kansas State.

Can Baylor make a run?

The Bears already took care of Arizona State once this season, beating the Sun Devils in Waco, 73-68. Baylor will likely be favored to beat ASU in Round 1, but things will get much more difficult if it does indeed win.

Baylor lost both games against Iowa State this year. The Bears lost by 10 at home and then went on the road and lost by three. Baylor has the playmakers to win the game, but clearly, the Cyclones are a good team.

However, if Baylor could get past Iowa State, a game vs. Texas Tech without JT Toppin is winnable. The Red Raiders are without their best player, and Baylor could squeeze out a win if Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou play to their abilities.

Would three wins get Baylor in? Depends on how convincing the wins are. Wins against Arizona, Houston, or Kansas are an uphill battle for Baylor, but don't count out Scott Drew, who recently earned his 500th win.