Baylor freshman lands in the first round of latest NBA mock draft projections
The 2026 NBA draft is months away from happening but projections for how it will pan out are out in full force with NCAA and NBA seasons kicking off last month. ESPN NBA draft analyst/writer Jeremy Woo released his latest projection for how he thinks the first round will go next summer and the Baylor Bears are well represented in the first edition from Woo.
RELATED: Arizona’s defense to present a challenge to Baylor passing attack
Using the knowledge gained from talking to NBA executives/scouts, his own evaluation process and real gameplay. The projected draft order was made by ESPN’s BPI rankings and has Baylor Bears freshman shooting guard/small forward Tounde Yessoufou landing with the Charlotte Hornets at pick #17. Yessoufou is averaging 16.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game during the Bears 3-0 start.
Yessoufou was not the only Baylor Bear in the projection as sophomore shooting guard/small forward Cameron Carr is predicted to end up with the Memphis Grizzlies at pick #34. Carr is averaging a team-high 23.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Both players and the rest of the team will have a good chance to impress NBA scouts when they face quality upcoming opponents in Creighton (2-1) and #14 St. John’s (2-1) on 11/24 and 11/25. The following week, Baylor will have another quality non-conference matchup when they travel to Memphis (1-2).
Baylor basketball has had a first-round draft pick the previous five drafts with VJ Edgecombe (3rd overall) in 2025, Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi in 2024, Keyonte George in 2023, Jeremy Sochan in 2022 and Davion Mitchell in 2021.
Woo predicted Kansas freshman point guard Darryn Peterson will go #1 overall to the Brooklyn Nets followed by AJ Dybantsa (BYU) going to the Wizards, Cameron Boozer (Duke) landing with the Jazz, Nate Ament (Tennessee) to the Pacers and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina) going to the Hawks. Peterson, Dybantsa and Yessoufou are three of eight projected first round picks coming from the Big 12 conference. The Baylor Bears have had 10 players selected in the NBA draft in the past 10 years.
Baylor will look to move to 4-0 in the young season when they host Creighton next Monday at 2 p.m. on truTV.