During suspension, who replaces Baylor’s sensational Ashtyn Hawkins vs. Arizona
In the 55-28 loss to Utah Saturday night in Waco, Baylor wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins got in a tussle with Utah defensive back Elijah Davis at the end of a play that resulted in the two players exchanging blows.
The two had to be separated and both were ejected from the game. As a result of an ejection in the second half, Hawkins will sit out the first half of this week’s road game at Arizona.
RELATED: Stock up, stock down after Baylor Football's loss to Utah
Hawkins’ production will be sorely missed to start the game against the Wildcats. Against Utah, Hawkins hauled in seven catches for 119 yards (a 17-yard average). For the season, Hawkins has 49 receptions for 578 yards.
Next man up
The logical replacement is Kobe Prentice. Prentice has 21 catches for 282 yards and six touchdowns; his receiving TDs ties for second on the team. However, Prentice did not play against UCF and saw no action in the Utah game.
Another potential replacement to see increased playing time is sophomore receiver Jadon Porter. Porter has seen action in four consecutive games and has five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on the season.
Know your enemy
Whoever does replace Hawkins will line up against the No. 7 pass defense in college football. The Wildcats allow just 159.5 yards per game through the air. Arizona has allowed just eight TD passes while intercepting 14 throws, including two in a 30-24 win over Cincinnati.
In five games this season, the Wildcats have recorded multiple INTs in a game, including three against both Hawaii and Colorado.
Arizona is led by quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita has passed for 2,494 yards, 24 touchdowns and four INTs. In addition, he has completed 64.9 percent of his passes and added three rushing TDs. Over his last four games, Fifita has thrown for nine touchdowns and zero INTs. In the win over Cincinnati, Fifita was 23 of 31 (74.2 percent) for 294 yards and a touchdown.
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson will face the second top ten unit in defending the pass in as many weeks. Coming into the Baylor game, Utah was ranked No. 6 in pass defense. Roberston shredded a Utes defensive secondary that allowed 156 yards per game passing. Against Utah, Robertson threw for 430 yards and three TDs. Robertson will have to do the same against Arizona’s opportunistic pass defense.
With a win against Arizona or vs. Houston on Nov. 29, the Bears get their sixth win and become bowl eligible.