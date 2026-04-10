Baylor Guard Tounde Yessoufou Makes NBA Draft Decision

As Baylor's season came to an end, all eyes were on Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to see what they were going to do with their future.

As the transfer portal opened on Tuesday morning, things have been quiet surrounding both players — until Friday.

Yessoufou went to social media to announce he was declaring for the NBA Draft. However, what Yessoufou didn't clarify was if he was hiring an agent or not — which is an important detail.

If he did not hire an agent, Yessoufou can go through the draft process, and then take his name out of consideration if he didn't get a good enough grade. But if he did choose to hire an agent, he would have to stick it out in the NBA Draft.

The NBA Combine is set from May 10-17 and if Yessoufou did preserve his collegiate eligibility, Yessoufou would have a 10-day window to opt out of the draft following the Combine.

As of now, Yessoufou has been mocked as a fringe first-round pick. A lot of mock drafts have Yessoufou falling to the second round.

Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou has declared for the NBA Draft, he told @On3.



The 6-5 freshman averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.https://t.co/7uGerg41IY pic.twitter.com/IcKnpEQ0sE — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 10, 2026

Yessoufou with the Bears

Scott Drew had a long history of landing five-stars in Waco, and Yessoufou was the latest one he landed. Yessoufou stepped right in and stole the spotlight at Baylor. While Baylor went just 17-17 this season, both Yessoufou and Carr made a tremendous duo.

Yessoufou was right behind Carr, averaging 17.8 points per game. He averaged 5.9 rebounds and led the Bears, averaging two steals per game. Yessoufou didn't shoot the long ball well, however. He averaged just 29.3% from deep and that was one area that he needed to improve on.

For the season, he was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for his play on the court. Yessoufou set a Baylor freshman record, scoring 605 points this season. He is also the Baylor freshman holder for field goals made (226) and field goal attempts (486). He only trails VJ Edgecombe in steals for a freshman in a single year.

As for replacing Yessoufou, that's the million-dollar question facing Drew and his staff. Baylor has been linked to several prospects, and after a struggling year, the Bears are in need of some splash finds to compete in a loaded Big 12 Conference.

Carr is likely to follow Yessoufou to the draft, and if Baylor does indeed lose both — that's two major losses in Waco.