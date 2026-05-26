With a chaos-filled offseason filled with new players, Scott Drew is converting to a different strategy for the 2026-27 season. Keeping seven players gives them a little foundation from last year, but had both their leading scorers leave. Baylor has found very good talent to put them back into a top-tier, blue-blood program they once were. But as anyone who watches or follows the Big 12 knows, having big names on campus in May won't guarantee anything, especially when they are tested before the regular season even starts.

Give a Decent Run in Players Era Tournament

Scott Drew most likely didn't plan for this mostly new team to go up against Alabama, but in a way its a great test to even see a glimpse of what Baylor will be getting out of these exciting new faces. Even though a loss to Alabama wouldn't be the end of the world, Alabama has restacked its team from last year with multiple talents from tournament teams.

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All Baylor needs to do is put up a fight, limit the uptempo offense, and cut out the turnovers. This new, talented group of starters and depth at the wing and guard positions makes Baylor's expectations rise with how last year ended. I think a win over Alabama definitely shows Baylor would be a team to watch throughout the year.

Mingo Brotheres Takeover

There's no doubt that both the Mingo brothers are talented, but Scott Drew fusing them might be what Baylor needs for an elite offensive backcourt for this year. Scott Drew's best teams, like that 2021 team that won the national title, the offense seemed to work better when leaning into a multi-guard look. Having multiple players on the court who can handle the playmaking responsibilities, instead of putting the weight on a single player's shoulders and hoping he will carry you and do everything. Being able to spread the duties around should make Baylor a nightmare to adjust to.

Feb 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With two massive guard signings, don't forget the other transfer guards Scott has added. Liberty Guard Brett Decker Jr. was a sharpshooter for the Flames this past year, shooting over 49% from the field, and the nation's 2nd best three-point percentage at 47.11%. And Isaac Celiscar from Yale will be a very efficient and physical wing scorer for them.

Long Road Ahead

Everyone knows how difficult this Big 12 conference is, and Baylor's road back to the top will take more than winning a few games in the Players Era Tournament. This team's success will most likely come down to whether this group can develop with each other and mold together. Scott Drew needs to elevate his high-level scoring from Isaac and Brett and pair them with the explosive, unpredictable Mingo brothers. This team has major firepower. Get a defensive identity built by protecting the rim, and you're looking at a group that can make a run when March comes around.