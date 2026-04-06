Baylor Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

Baylor's disappointing season is over after missing the NCAA Tournament and falling out of the College Basketball Crown Tournament in the semifinals to Oklahoma.

It's now the offseason for Scott Drew, and not that his name is no longer mentioned regarding the North Carolina job opening — he can fully focus on rebuilding the Bears.

Last offseason, Drew had to build a brand new roster from scratch. There weren't any returning scholarship players that returned to Baylor, and while he went out and landed five-star Tounde Yessoufou, and a bevy of transfers like Obi Agbim, Cameron Carr, and Dan Skillings Jr., among others, it took way too long for Baylor's roster to gel.

We know at least Isaac Williams is returning to the roster next season, after he inked a two-year deal, but all eyes are going to be on both Yessoufou and Carr this offseason. Both have been projected 2026 NBA Draft picks, and while Yessoufou's name has fallen on draft boards, he is still expected to test the NBA waters at the very least.

This is our Baylor basketball transfer portal hub, where we will continue to give updates on what the Bears are doing this offseason.

Outgoing Players

Graduated

Baylor is set to lose four players from this year's team, for sure. Four transfers that Drew landed this past offseason will leave Waco after one season with the team. All four players started games for Baylor this year, but both Michael Rataj and Dan Skillings Jr. would end up coming off the bench to end the season.

Out of the four players graduating, Rataj was expected to make the biggest impact after spending three seasons at Oregon State, but he ended up being the biggest liability when on the court. Things just didn't click with Rataj in Waco, and it will leave fans wondering what could have been if he lived up to the billing.

Both Obi Agbim and Skillings Jr. made the biggest impact for Baylor, becoming reliable role players for Drew. Caden Powell started for the Bears at center after a few injuries in Waco.

Obi Agbim

Caden Powell

Michael Rataj

Dan Skillings Jr.

Transferring out

N/A

Incoming Players

Transferring in

N/A

Recruits Signed

As of now, Baylor has signed just one player for its 2026 recruiting class. The Bears currently have the No. 70 recruiting class, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Drew make some moves before it's all said and done.