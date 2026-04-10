Baylor to Pursue Recruitment of Alabama Center

Baylor Basketball's offseason is in full swing as roster construction begins for next season, and Head Coach Scott Drew wasted no time setting up a meeting with talented Alabama center Aiden Sherrell.

What to know

Sherrell is entering his junior season, averaging 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 70 career games with the Crimson Tide. His sophomore season has primed him to make some NIL money in 2026, increasing his averages to 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The 6'10" McDonald's All-American is a strong finisher that can frequently get to the charity stripe and convert; he can also step up and knock down an open three-pointer, hitting from beyond the arc at a 33.8 percent clip last season.

Sherrell's value is compounded with his blocking ability on the defensive end. He broke out last year for Alabama, averaging 2.2 over the course of the season. According to KenPom, his block percentage (6.6%) was seventh across the SEC conference.

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) blocks Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott Drew on the move

"April 10th, 8:00 AM Update: According to a source close to the situation, Baylor’s Scott Drew will make a trip to see Sherrell around noon today, and Providence’s Bryan Hodgson is expected to have dinner with him tonight," said On3 reporter and insider Joe Tipton.

Scott Drew was listed as one of two coaches who have set up an in-person meeting with Sherrell, while the forward has reportedly had Zoom calls with Arkansas, Indiana, and North Carolina. Sherrell is also scheduled to have a Zoom call with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer.

Sources believe that Michigan State is set to acquire the center, as both of their backcourt starters are preparing to graduate.

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Scott Drew has a lot of blue-blood competition in reeling in Sherrell, but Baylor fans can hope that the appeal of a beloved and decorated head coach can push the forward towards green and gold.

What it means

The effort to bring in Sherrell shows Baylor and Scott Drew are desperate to avoid another 17-17 season in 2026-2027. Going after a talent like Sherrell is also a sign that Baylor athletics may have more NIL money to spend under new athletic director Doug McNamee.

The Bears had a mess of a sports year across football and basketball. To avoid a repeat of this, Baylor's name might be thrown into more hats as the transfer portal opens up. Time will tell if Baylor wants to outbid the more high-paying schools across the country.