Baylor set to hire Doug McNamee as Athletic Director
President Linda Livingstone and the board of regents have concluded the search for a new athletic director and are set to name Baylor University alumnus Doug McNamee as the athletic director. McNamee will take over in a tumultuous time, following the unexpected departure of former athletic director Mack Rhoades in November.
McNamee completed his bachelor's at Baylor in 2003 and finished his Master's at Baylor in 2005. In 2012, McNamee returned to Baylor as an Associate Athletic Director, specifically working for the Baylor Foundation. In 2017, he took an advanced role as a Senior Associate Athletic Director, specifically working on External Affairs. McNamee left the Baylor Athletics scene in 2018, taking a position as President of the Magnolia Company. Magnolia, founded by Baylor graduates Chip and Joanna Gaines, is a national brand that has become synonymous with Waco. In 2022, he took on the position of President at Field & Stream, a brand recognized as the world’s leading outdoor lifestyle brand.
Is this a good hire?
I believe it is a good hire. While my first choice was Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey, McNamee is a very strong second option. He understands Baylor on a deeper level than almost anyone. He understands athletics, but he also knows the campus culture, the fan base, and the broader Waco community. That type of institutional knowledge can’t be taught, and it matters when you’re navigating the challenges Baylor currently faces.
McNamee has been at Baylor through its highs and its lows. He’s seen first-hand what success looks like at Baylor. He saw how the school navigated its way out of national scandal multiple times. His time at Magnolia and the Bear Foundation shows his business prowess. He can excel at Baylor on the business side while improving the NIL side of things.
This hire is about alignment. Baylor needs someone who can stabilize football, elevate NIL across all sports, and reconnect donors and supporters to a long-term direction. McNamee is not the flashy, national-name hire that some hoped for, but he’s a leader with Baylor’s success at heart.
McNamee has his hands full entering the 2026 year. He must make a decision on Dave Aranda’s future and revive a middling football program, ensure basketball continues to compete in the NIL era, improve a baseball program that has not found success since 2019, and most importantly, re energize a fan base that is starving for wins.