Baylor Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Draw Revealed

After a 10-1 start to the season, Baylor didn't finish the way it hoped. The Bears would drop the last three of five games, including the regular-season finale at TCU and the first game in the Big 12 Tournament against Colorado.

But the Bears had some rest and now they are rearing to go in the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday, it was announced that Baylor has the No. 6 seed in the Sacramento Region. The Bears will play on Friday night against the No. 11 seed, which will be a play-in game between Nebraska and Richmond.

Let's take a look at the entire region.

Sacramento Region Bracket

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 California Baptist

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Princeton

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Gonzaga

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Green Bay

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Nebraska/Richmond

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Charleston

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jacksonville

What needs to go right for Baylor

The Bears had some strong wins this season, against Duke, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Arizona State, among others. But the Lady Bears also didn't win some of their other marquee games. Losses to Iowa, Texas, and TCU twice rear their ugly heads to the committee, which is why Baylor landed at the No. 6 line.

Baylor had just two scorers in double figures this season. Taliah Scott led the way, scoring 20 points per game. And F Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 10.7 points, while grabbing 10.1 rebounds.

If Baylor is going to make a serious run this March, then the Bears are going to need to find some more scorers in critical moments. Scott can't get into foul trouble, she needs to stay on the court, but Baylor needs to help her.

Bella Fontleroy and Jana Van Gytenbeek are two players, who score 9.1 and 7.4 points, respectively, who could be dependable in the postseason.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If Baylor gets past the Round of 64, the Bears will likely get a rematch with the Blue Devils. The Bears had beaten Duke in the first game of the season, 58-52. Scott erupted with 24 points in the game and Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Blue Devils are a much-improved team from then, winning the ACC, but after getting the job done once, Baylor could have an edge in Round 2 between the two teams.