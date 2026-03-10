How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Arizona State in Round 1 of the Big 12 Tournament

After finishing one game above .500 in the regular season, Baylor will need an impressive showing in the Big 12 Tournament in order to make the NCAA Tournament. Scott Drew recently won his 500th career game, and he will need to add a few more wins to his resume.

It all starts on Tuesday when the No. 13 Bears take on No. 12 Arizona State. The two teams played one another earlier this season in Waco, and Baylor took the win, 73-68. After winning a close one, the Bears are looking to sweep the Sun Devils on the season.

Here's how you can see Baylor in action on Tuesday.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 10 When: 11:30 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. CT TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Announcers : Mike Monaco and Miles Simon

: Mike Monaco and Miles Simon Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)

Injury Report

The Bears don't have anyone new on the injury report. Baylor will have three players marked OUT and it's the same three players for most of the season.

OUT:

G JJ White

C Maikcol Perez

C Juslin Bodo Bodo

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

White suffered an injury earlier this season when Baylor was in Las Vegas. Both Perez and Bodo Bodo suffered preseason injuries and neither player suited up this season. Bodo Bodo was expected to become Baylor's starting center this season, but the Bears had to shift plans and go sign James Nnaji for a backup big to Caden Powell.

"...But I mean, Maikcol Perez just gets here in the first week," Drew said earlier this season. "So it's not like we wore him down, it wasn't like he tears it in the first week. [Jusling Bodo] Bodo gets injured before he gets here, so those are two of them.

"Now, JJ gets a stress fracture, and he's tried to come back, and looks like he won't be able to return this year, but not by a lack of effort. And that's one that happened on our watch. Dan went down, and that can happen at any given time. But I think what's tough with coaches is when you have season ending injuries, and when you have multiple season ending injuries. And things are different with NIL and the portal. Teams aren't as deep as they once were."

The Sun Devils have six players OUT, but none of them have played much this season. The only potential injury to watch is F Allen Mukeba, who is listed as Questionable. He played in 31 games this season for Arizona State and averages 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.