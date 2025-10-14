Inside The Bears

The college basketball season is right around the corner, and Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears are back and ready to take the Big 12 by storm. At the beginning of every season, national media outlets will publish their preseason polls, and more often than not, they will be met with some very strong opinions. Recently, the AP Poll just published their own preseason Top-25 poll, and there were some notable teams not included in their rankings.

When analyzing the rankings, most teams ranked between 1-20 were expected to be ranked where they are, whether that be due to returning production from last season, incoming transfer portal talent, or an impressive class of incoming freshmen. However, not listed in the preseason rankings is the Baylor Bears, who only received one additional vote to be ranked in the Top 25.

When looking at this from the perspective of the AP Poll, it can be understandable as to why the Bears are not ranked. Although Scott Derw certainly has the pedigree and coaching chops to be given the benefit of the doubt, at one point this offseason, the Bears did not have a single player from the previous season on their roster. However, due to an impressive group of incoming freshmen, along with an incredibly deep and well-crafted transfer portal scouring, I thoroughly believe that by the midseason mark, the Bears will be ranked in the Top 20.

While the Bears do not have any returning production, the quality of players coming into the program is incredible. Now, it will certainly take some time for the team to gel and find its chemistry with one another, and Baylor's first few games do not bode well for them. Following a matchup against Texas-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, the Bears will then face a new and improved Washington team, followed by 2 top 25 opponents in Creighton and St. John's. These will be great litmus tests for Baylor early in the season to evaluate whether their transfer portal additions will be able to keep up with the talent jump from their previous programs. However, if this group can live up to their potential and buy into Scott Drew and his development, I have no doubt that come March, this team will be a team to watch to make a run.

