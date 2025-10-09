Inside The Bears

Baylor football QB has gone from underdog to Hesiman Trophy hopeful Vol. 2

How Sawyer Robertson continues to put the nation on notice

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium
Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Going into the 2025-2026 season, many were unsure as to whether or not Sawyer Robertson would be able to take the next step in his development as a quarterback. Some media outlets held him in high regard, putting Robertson in the early Heisman watch conversations, while others didn't even have him at the upper end of the Big 12. While we are only 6 games into the season, Sawyer Robertson has definitely proven all doubters wrong.

Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (13) throws a pass in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through the first six games of the season, Sawyer Robertson has amassed an incredible stat line:

- 158 completions on 248 passing attempts
- 2,058 passing yards with an additional 30 rushing yards
- 19 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions

To put things into perspective, Sawyer Robertson currently leads the nation in terms of total passing yards, with the next closest quarterback being Duke's Darian Mensah, who has thrown for 220 fewer yards. While Robertson's numbers certainly stand out when you see them, the question then becomes whether he has been receiving the proper amount of hype to match his performance on the field.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) in action against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Each week, ESPN publishes a recap of the week when it comes to college football, and has a running tally of what they consider to be Heisman-worthy performances from quarterbacks across the country. Although Sawyer Robertson was not listed this week for having a Heisman performance, he does come in tied for sixth in ESPN Heisman points to date. The current ranking can be found below:

1. Ty Simpson, Alabama (24 points)
2. Luke Altmyer, Illinois (16)
3T. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (15)
3T. Taylen Green, Arkansas (15)
5. Jayden Maiava, USC (12)
6T. Jonah Coleman, Washington (10)
6T. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA (10)
6T. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (10)
6T. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (10)
6T. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (10)

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While there are still 6 more games in the regular season for the Baylor Bears, if Robertson were to replicate his performance from the first six games, he would finish the season with well over 4,000 passing yards and nearly 40 touchdowns, a season deserving of a trip to New York City come December. As always, only time will tell, but given the talent surrounding Robertson and his performance thus far, Robertson could finish the season with one of the best statistical performances since RG3.

