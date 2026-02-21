How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. Arizona State
Baylor is back in action on Saturday after falling to Kansas State in stunning fashion earlier this week. The Bears are closing in on being dead last in the Big 12 Conference — just one game ahead of Kansas State and Utah.
The Bears are still hopeful of getting on a roll to finish the season and make noise in the Big 12 Conference, but something will have to change drastically for that to be remotely possible.
And it needs to change in this game when Baylor hosts Arizona State. The Sun Devils just upset Texas Tech and are looking to continue their winning ways in Waco.
Here's how you can see the game, some notes, and our prediction.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Feb. 21
- When: 3:00 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN2
- Announcers: Mike Monaco and King McClure
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 18.9 PPG
- Rebounds: Dan Skillings Jr. - 6.5 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.2 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.5 BPG
Arizona State
- Points: Maurice Odum - 17.3 PPG
- Rebounds: Massamba Diop - 5.8 RPG
- Assists: Maurice Odum - 5.9 APG
- Steals: Noah Meeusen - 1.5 SPG
- Blocks: Massamba Diop- 2.1 BPG
Score Prediction
It's actually astonishing that Arizona State was able to pull off the upset over the Red Raiders — even with JT Toppin getting injured. The Sun Devils are towards the bottom of every major category in the Big 12 — scoring, defense, rebounds, etc.
If you just look at the stats, Baylor should easily win this game, but the Bears should've also easily beat Kansas State — who fired Jerome Tang just days before playing Baylor.
Baylor has underachieved all season long and at some point, you would expect things to click in Waco. Except it hasn't yet.
Will ASU have a hangover after their stunning win? Will Baylor bounce back at home? It's really hard to predict the Bears to win, but at some point, things will click. Give me the Bears in a home win.
Final score: Baylor 85, Arizona State 78
Game Notes
- This will be the first time since 2013 and only the third time in program history the Sun Devils have traveled to Waco to compete against the Bears. BU holds a 2-0 record at home against ASU.
- BU is 7-2 against ASU with a perfect 6-0 record underneath head coach Scott Drew. The Bears have not lost to the Sun Devils in over 30 years, with the last loss coming in 1988, 73-89.
- During last season's meetup where the two met for the first time in a Big 12 setting, Baylor won in a gritty 72-66 overtime game at Desert Financial Arena.
- Baylor is one of two teams in the Big 12, along with Arizona, to have five players average double-figures on the season.
- Kenpom has the Bears holding the No. 1 toughest opponent defensive strength of schedule in the country.
- BU's 3-10 conference record is the worst since 2006-07.
