How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. Kansas State

The 13-12 Baylor Bears will travel to Kansas State for a late Big 12 tip. The Bears, who are full of issues on the court this season, will be going up against a Wildcats team that just fired head coach Jerome Tang.

Kansas State is just 1-11 in Big 12 play and is tied with Utah, which is also 1-11. Baylor's NCAA Tournament hopes are swiftly dwindling, but if the Bears have any chance to impress the committee, this is a must-win.

Here's how you can see Baylor, my prediction, and some notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 17 When: 8:00 p.m. CT

8:00 p.m. CT TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Announcers: Mark Neely and Miles Simon

Mark Neely and Miles Simon Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Bramlage Coliseum (Manhattan, Kan.)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 19.2 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.6 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.2 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

Kansas State

Points: PJ Haggerty- 23.3 PPG

Rebounds: PJ Haggerty - 5.1 RPG

Assists: Nate Johnson - 4.4 APG

Steals: Nate Johnson - 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Dorin Buca - 1.4 BPG

Score Prediction

Baylor simply cannot lose this game. There is too much turmoil happening among the Kansas State team. Jerome Tang had some harsh words for his team after their last loss and now the 'Cats are playing without Tang.

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

As mentioned above, if Baylor is going to get hot and impress the committee, it's got to win this game. Cameron Carr had a dud last game, and Baylor will need him to step up. The Bears actually had some scoring from Michael Rataj against Lousville and maybe the Bears could get him going along with Carr and Tounde Yessoufou.

Either way, I expect the Bears to finally win handily.

Final score: Baylor 87, Kansas State 74

Head coach Scott Drew will face off against his former assistant coach and current interim head coach for Kansas State, Matthew Driscoll.

Kansas State announced on Sunday night that it was parting ways with coach Jerome Tang, who worked underneath Drew for 19 years before being hired at KSU.

Driscoll and Tang's relationship with Baylor and Drew dates back more than 20 years, as the two coached alongside each other for six seasons (2003-09) at Baylor as original members of head coach Drew's staff. The pair were part of 81 wins at Baylor, helping Drew rebuild the Bears into their first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years in 2007-08. Driscoll was named the fourth head coach in North Florida history on April 7, 2009. Baylor never played North Florida during his tenure.

Drew is 3-6 all time when facing a former assistant as a head coach.

The Wildcats have won the last two meetings at Bramlage Coliseum, with Baylor not earning a win in Manhattan since Feb. 9, 2022, 75-60.

KenPom has the Bears holding the No. 1 toughest opponent defensive strength of schedule in the country.

BU's 3-8 conference start is the worst since 2013-14, where the Bears ended 9-9 and made it to the NCAA Sweet 16.

