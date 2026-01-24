How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor not only has a chance to avenge its loss to TCU earlier this season, but the Bears also have a chance to get on track on Saturday. The Horned Frogs come to Waco, and it's the first of four games Baylor has a real chance of winning.

RELATED: A Look Inside Baylor’s Running Back Room for 2026

The Bears have dug themselves into a hole, sitting at 1-5 in Big 12 play. But Baylor has faced some of the top teams like Iowa State, Houston, Kansas, and Texas Tech in the early part of the season. However, Scott Drew's team can't afford to lose anymore games — he needs wins.

Here is how you can watch the game, our score prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Jan. 24

Saturday, Jan. 24 When: 5 p.m. CT

5 p.m. CT TV : ESPN

: ESPN Announcers: Pete Sousa and King McClure

Pete Sousa and King McClure Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)

Leading Players

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 20.4 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.3 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.4 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.2 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.5 BPG

TCU

Points: David Punch - 14.6 PPG

Rebounds: David Punch- 7.8 RPG

Assists: Brock Harding - 6.3 APG

Steals: Brock Harding - 1.9 SPG

Blocks: David Punch - 2.4 BPG

Score Prediction

Baylor suffered a 69-63 loss against TCU earlier this year, but not only is Baylor underperforming, but the Bears are probably the better team. The Horned Frogs are 12-7 with two wins in conference play. TCU has just three players scoring in double figures, and the Horned Frogs will need to rely on another slow start by Baylor.

Which is possible. The Bears are really struggling with their shot, and getting a third player to really step up has been a challenge. Typically, you can count on Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou, but it's anyone's guess after those two.

Good thing is that Baylor is back home. Look for the Bears to get back on track in Waco.

Final score: Baylor 78, TCU, 71

Game Notes

BU holds a 57-41 program record at home against the Horned Frogs, however TCU has won the last three contests held in Waco. The Bears last win at home against TCU was Feb. 19, 2022, 72-62.

The last seven meetings between the two have ended with a final score within six points of each other.

The Bears and the Horned Frogs opened conference play against each other in Fort Worth on Jan. 3, with the Frogs taking the win, 69-63.

TCU has not swept Baylor in a season series since 2018.

Kenpom has the Bears strength of schedule ranked as 16th in the nation and 4th in the Big 12.

Additionally, the Bears hold the third toughest opponent defensive strength of schedule in the country.

Baylor currently holds a 1-5 conference record, the worst start to Big 12 play since the 2013-14 season.

More from Baylor on SI