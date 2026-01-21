Baylor Football Hosts Six Home Games as Part of Big 12 Schedule Release

Start planning your tailgates now! The Big 12 conference has released its schedule for all of their teams, and that of course, includes the Baylor Bears.

Shortly before the schedule release, we knew the date of Baylor’s annual showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs.

That game will help define Baylor’s season, but it is not alone. Baylor has a marquee season opener against an SEC opponent, as well as some other big games in conference play.

Baylor has six home games this year, and one neutral site during the regular season before a potential date with the Big 12 championship on December 4.

Here is a look at Baylor’s schedule with some early thoughts.

Auburn – Sept. 5

Auburn beat Baylor a season ago 38-24 to open the 2025 season, so the Bears will be looking for a measure of revenge to open the season.

Baylor has won two of the five games against Auburn with one tie, and a loss coming in the only neutral site meeting back in 1994.

Last year’s win against Baylor was one of the few games that auburn was successful in, as they finished 13th in SEC play.

Prairie View A&M - Sept. 12

This will be the first meeting between these two schools, and the home opener for the Bears.

LA Tech – Sept. 19

This will be the final non-conference game of the season before a potential bowl game. Baylor has not played Louisiana Tech since 1996.

This will be family weekend, so plan accordingly.

Colorado – Sept 26

Colorado does not have the same juice it had when Deion Sanders took the job as the team’s head coach, but any game against Sanders does carry some buzz with it. The last time these two teams met, it was an absolute thriller, with Colorado completing a Hail Mary as time expired in regulation, before forcing a fumble in overtime to win the game.

Both of these teams are looking to rebound from tough campaigns in 2025.

@ Arizona State- Oct 3

After four consecutive home games, Baylor will head to the desert to take on Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State is rebuilding after Sam Leavitt left via the transfer portal to go to LSU to play for Lane Kiffin. Who their starting quarterback will be at this time is unclear. Kenny Dillingham flirted with the University of Michigan job before ultimately staying at Arizona State.

Arizona State has won each of the last two meetings with Baylor.

TCU – Oct 17

After a bye week, rivalry week hits. Baylor will face TCU in what is the most-played rivalry game in Texas. TCU leads the all-time series 60-54-7, but the two teams are practically even in games played in Waco.

Baylor has only beaten the Horned Frogs once since the calendar turned to 2020.

@ Kansas – Oct 24

After a return home from Arizona, Baylor will play four of its last six games on the road, starting with a date in Kansas with Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks.

While they’ve struggled against TCU, who they’ll play the prior week, they’ve been dominant against Kanas, winning 14 straight games and all 12 games in the history of these two teams played in Waco. Of course, this game is not in Waco, but the last time Baylor traveled to Kansas they won 45-17 over the Jayhawks.

@ UCF – Oct 31

Baylor and UCF have only met three times, but each game has been a thriller. That started with UCF winning the Fiesta Bowl in 2013, 53-42. Baylor would return the favor with a 36-35 win over UCF in Orlando in 2023, after rallying from a 35-7 deficit.

The rubber match last season was a dominant 27-3 victory for the Bears.

Iowa State – Nov. 7

Following consecutive road games, Baylor will take on Iowa State, and they’re 7-3 at home against the Cyclones. For the first time since 2016, the Cyclones are starting from scratch at head coach after Matt Campbell left for Penn State this offseason. Iowa State won the last meeting between these two teams in 2024.

@ BYU – Nov. 14

BYU is doing a bit of a rebuild on defense with defensive coordinator Jay Hill off to Michigan. Baylor will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Cougars before a date with a team that made the college football playoff the following week.

Texas Tech – Nov 21

Texas Tech had one of the best defenses in the country and should be able to reload via the transfer portal this offseason. They had some uncertainty at quarterback in the offseason, but that appears to simply be the way business is conducted in college football these days.

This game is likely the toughest test of Baylor’s home schedule.

@ Houston – Nov. 28

Following a game against Texas Tech, Baylor will take on Houston to close out the season in a Texas-sized showdown. Baylor is 15-14-1 against Houston, and they’ll be looking to avenge a loss from a season ago against the Cougars.

