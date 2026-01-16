Ranking Baylor football's incoming transfer portal additions

The College Football transfer portal has dominated the headlines and moved in lockstep with the College Football Playoffs since the beginning of the new year.

The Baylor Bears have lost over 30 players to the portal, so Dave Aranda and company had their work cut out for them to try and replace the departing players. As of 1/15, 21 players from the transfer portal have committed to Baylor. Each of the major recruiting websites have their portal player rankings and they do differ but not in a major way. This article will serve a similar purpose in ranking the incoming transfers, which can be subjective, but will be based off multiple factors such as prior production at other schools, amount of eligibility remaining and each player’s importance to their position group. The list could look different next week as players can still commit to Baylor.

It’s no secret that quarterback is the most important, maligned, talked about position in football and sports. Lagway arrives to Waco with an avalanche of potential…and baggage. Lagway was the top-rated high school quarterback in the 2024 class. He took over Gator Nation by storm with a 6-1 record as a true freshman in 2024. The 2025 season did not go as smoothly for the Texas native as he had an ugly touchdown/interception ratio of 16 to 14. Then there are the rumored injuries that kept him out of last year’s spring practice and preseason camp. With the productive Sawyer Robertson heading to the NFL, Lagway is the biggest key to the 2026 offense, and he will have a coach in Jake Spavital, who has a great history of developing QBs.

#2 – Garrick Ponder (Linebacker)

Ponder is coming over from Southern Miss, where he amassed 37 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2025. With the loss of Keaton Thomas to the portal and just three returning players from the 2025 roster at the position (all reserves), Ponder was a huge addition that may end up putting up Thomas-like numbers in 2026.

#3 - Kamren Washington (Defensive Line)

Washington, a redshirt junior from Texas State, brings experience and depth to the defensive line. The Arlington, Texas native racked up 15 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup in 2025. He will factor into the rotation early and could become a stabilizing force on the line of scrimmage.

#4 – Dre’lon Miller (Wide Receiver)

The wide receiver position is taking a massive hit with Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kobe Prentice and Kole Wilson heading to the NFL. Miller is a blazer and could become Lagway’s #1 target in 2026. During his sophomore campaign at Colorado, Miller caught 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also showed some versatility with 46 carries, 134 rushing yards and a touchdown.

#5 – Devon Jordan (Cornerback)

The cornerback group had a tumultuous 2025 season with disappointing play and off the field issues. Jordan comes in from Oklahoma after amassing 13 tackles and a sack for an elite defense. With Tevin Williams III graduating and Caldra Williford transferring, Jordan has a great opportunity to lock down the starting cornerback spot opposite of LeVar Thornton Jr.

#6 – Nate Kibble (Interior Offensive Line)

Great offenses always have an offensive line that can give the QB time or open holes big enough for trucks to drive through and Kibble was a big commitment for the group. The Humble, Texas native didn’t get much run with the Longhorns but has an opportunity to earn a starting role with Baylor losing Coleton Price, Sean Thompkins, Wes Tucker and Colton Thomasson to the portal. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and has great size at 6’2, 315 pounds.

#7 – Cole Rhett (Offensive line)

Keeping with the theme of line of scrimmage play and how important it is for any team. Rhett brings a ton of experience after making 24 starts over the last two seasons at Toledo. The redshirt junior will be expected to take on a leadership role for a group that returns a handful of underclassmen with little experience.

#8 – Jamaal Whyce (Defensive line)

You can never have too many consistent, experienced defensive linemen and those are the two tangibles Whyce brings to Waco. After three quiet seasons at South Carolina, Whyce became one of the better pass rushers in the Sun Belt Conference with 33 tackles, 5.5 for loss and four sacks during his lone season at Marshall. Whyce is an important addition to a position group that lacks in returning production.

#9 – Daniel Cobbs (Safety)

Cobbs was one of the more productive defenders on the Kansas State defense in 2025 with 39 tackles, team-leading three interceptions and two pass breakups. His first two years in Manhattan were spent as a reserve or on special teams but his breakout 2025 sets up an even bigger 2026. Baylor does return Jacob Redding (53 tackles, three INTs) and Tyler Turner (31 tackles) at safety, but Cobbs will get plenty of playing time in the secondary.

#10 – Gavin Freeman (Wide Receiver)

Freeman may be small (5’8, 185) but packs a punch and became the alpha dog pass-catcher for Oklahoma State in 2025 (53 receptions, 481 yards, four touchdowns). As said with Miller, the receiver position is losing a bevy of production from the 2025 team and many of the returning players are unproven, so Freeman can be a solid veteran presence working out of the slot.

#11 – Stilton McKelvey (Cornerback)

With a lack of production and experience returning at cornerback, it was paramount that Baylor nabbed a few from the portal. McKelvey was a JUCO All-American in 2024 before transferring to New Mexico State, where he posted 18 tackles and an interception in 2025. McKelvey brings size and speed to a position where it’s needed.

#12 – Hardley Gilmore IV (Wide Receiver)

It’s not often that Baylor can land a proven skill position player from the SEC. Gilmore nabbed 28 receptions, 313 yards and a touchdown for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2025. The speedster from Belle Glade, Florida offers a deep option for Lagway in 2026.

#13 – Kedrick Walker (Linebacker)

Baylor was hurting for bodies at the linebacker position a week ago but after landing Ponder and Walker, the group is in much better shape. Walker excelled as a sophomore at Georgia State during the 2025 season with 57 tackles (third on the team) and 2.5 sacks.

#14 – Ryan Davis (Edge)

Davis, a redshirt sophomore from Phoenix, is one of four Kansas State Wildcat defenders to transfer to Baylor. Davis quietly put together a solid season as a backup with 14 tackles, four sacks and four pass breakups. His versatility will be a key in the front seven of the Baylor defense in 2026.

#15 – Asher Hale (Offensive Line)

Hale comes from South Alabama after starting 12 games as a true freshman in 2024 and 11 games in 2025. Hale should be able to be a rotational piece at the minimum in 2026 as the group looks to replace multiple starters from the 2025 squad.

#16 - JJ Shelton (Linebacker)

Linebacker was a position of need out of the portal for Baylor and Shelton is a pickup that can pay off for multiple years since he has three years of eligibility remaining. The Dallas, Texas native saw action in nine games and logged seven tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.

#17 – Colby McCalister (Safety)

McCalister became a regular starter for Kansas State during the 2024 season and finished with 24 tackles and a pass breakup. The junior never got to see the field in 2025 due to injury, so it will be a slow ramping up process to get him game ready for 2026, but he should factor into the safety rotation.

#18 – Daemian Wimberly (Defensive Line)

Wimberly had a solid season for UTSA in 2025 with four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The redshirt sophomore may need to add some weight (245 pounds) to become a factor for Baylor, but the potential is there to be a rotational piece.

#19 – Jayden Rowe (Cornerback)

The last, but certainly not the least, of the four Kansas State defenders to follow new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman to Waco. Rowe was a highly touted four-star prospect out of high school who spent three seasons at Oklahoma playing on special teams or dealing with injuries. Rowe was primarily used on special teams at Kansas State in 2025 but could find his way into playing time with a lot of unproven talent behind LeVar Thornton Jr.

#20 – Zavion Hardy (Defensive Line)

Hardy is a massive human being at 6-foot 5-inches and 260 pounds coming off the line. Hardy was a four-star recruit from the JUCO level but never found his footing at South Carolina last season. Hardy can earn his way into the rotation at a position group lacking in returning experience.

#21 – Logan Moore (Offensive Line)

Just like Hardy, the redshirt sophomore from UAB is a massive body on the line of scrimmage, standing 6-foot-7-inches. Moore spent three seasons at UAB and only participated in three games. He may need to add weight, he is listed at 290 pounds and will be battling much bigger defensive linemen in the Big 12.

