How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Memphis Tigers
After going 2-1 in Las Vegas, Baylor came back home and scored 110 points against Sacramento State earlier this week. The Bears are putting up over 90 points per game and Baylor has a solid 6-1 record on the season.
On Saturday, Baylor heads East to take on Memphis. The Tigers have disappointed this season, having a 3-4 record. Memphis is 3-1 at home, but the Tigers are in need of a big win on their resume. Memphis lost four in a row against Ole Miss, UNLV, Purdue, and Wake Forest.
While Baylor still doesn't have center Juslin Bodo Bodo back, Scott Drew has made things work with a smaller lineup. Quick transition points and playing tight defense have made Baylor into a solid team.
Here's how you can see Baylor and Memphis on Saturday.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, December 6
- When: 3:30 p.m. CT
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Chris Lewis and Steve Lappas
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: FedExForum (Memphis, Tenn.)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 23 PPG
- Rebounds: Dan Skillings - 7.6 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 4 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.3 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.3 BPG
Memphis
- Points: Dug McDaniel - 14.3 PPG
- Rebounds: Julius Thedford - 5.1 RPG
- Assists: Dug McDaniel - 6.3 APG
- Steals: Dug McDaniel - 2 SPG
- Blocks: Ashton Hardaway - 0.7 BPG
History
Baylor and Memphis have played just one time before. That was back in 2014, when the Bears crushed the Tigers. Baylor would go on to win 71-47 in Las Vegas.
Taurean Prince led the way in the game scoring 20 points. Royce O'Neal had 16 points.
Game notes
- This will be the first time since 2014 the two teams have met after announcing a four-year non-conference series over the summer. Following Saturday's matchup, Memphis will travel to Waco on Dec. 5, 2026. During the 2027-28 season, Memphis will return to Baylor. The final game in the series will take place in the 2028-29 campaign at Memphis in the FedExForum.
- Baylor holds a 141-136 all-time record against teams in the American Conference.
- The Baylor offense has been sharing the wealth with at least four Bears scoring in double-figures in all seven games.
- BU is ranked seventh in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind BYU in offense efficiency (123.1) according to KenPom
- The Bears are third in the Big 12 and 27th in the nation in scoring offense (90.1).
- Baylor recently put up 110 points against Sacramento State, the most points in a game since 11/7/22 vs. MVSU.
- Baylor is 89-45 in road+neutral non-conference games in the Scott Drew era, including an 18-14 record in true road non-conference games under Drew. A win would be the first non-con road win since 12/18/21 at Oregon.