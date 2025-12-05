Baylor football 2026 recruiting class superlatives for defensive signees
While the football season may be over for the Baylor Bears, Dave Aranda and his staff are now fully entrenched in the offseason, making preparations for the 2026-2027 season. One of the primary areas in which the Bears are going to look to rebound from this season will be an influx of new talent.
When it comes to recruiting, more often than not, college coaches "rebuild" their rosters year-over-year by utilizing the transfer portal, and incoming high school recruits. With that being said, the early national signing period for the 2026 recruiting class came to a close, and the Bears were able to walk away with 12 recruits who have signed their Letters of Intent to come play for the Baylor Bears next year.
Below, I assign superlatives to some of the recruits. breaking them down by the side of the ball that they project to play in college (offense vs. defense):
Class MVP: Jae'Lin Battle
While Baylor saw some attrition as they approached the early signing period, Battle was a recruit who was an essential component to the Bears recruiting class, and has the chance to come in and play right away. Battle has good height and at 280 pounds is at a good size before adding weight in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Battle was ranked as a top 200 recruit and it shows in his film.
Most Versatile: Jamarion Richardson
Richardson has the height, build, and speed to project at a variety of different positions on the field. Standing at 5 foot 10, 150 pounds, he is a little undersized but that can be adjusted in college. What cannot be taught is his blazing speed that could be an asset at cornerback or receiver if he were to play on the offensive side of the ball.
Breakout Candidate: Jordan Davis
Ranked as the number 771st overall recruit in the country, Davis has good height and weight standing at 6 foot 2, 193 pounds. However, when you turn on the film for Davis, you recognize why other major power 5 teams like Arizona, Vanderbilt, and Houston were all interested in Davis. A hard-hitting safety, Davis has the potential to be a true asset for this Bears team.
The One Who Got Away: Jamarion Carlton
While no longer a member of the Bears' 2026 class, Jamarion Carlton would have been the crown jewel of this recruiting class. Listed as one of the top 150 recruits in the nation, Carlton's blend of size, speed, and twitch on the defensive line would have been huge for Baylor, and could have helped them bolster a defensive line that was abysmal in 2025.
