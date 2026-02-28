How to Watch, Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. UCF Knights
In this story:
With just three games left in the regular season, Baylor will head East to Orlando to take on UCF. The Bears are sitting at .500 and Baylor is hoping for a late run to capture some confidence heading into the Big 12 Tournament.
But the Bears will need to put it all together for 40 minutes. While the Knights aren't in the same tier as BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Arizona, or Houston — they are a formidable foe.
UCF enters the game with a 20-7 record and is looking to get into the NCAA Tournament.
Here's how you can see the game, our prediction, and some notes.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Feb. 28
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT
- TV: FS1
- Announcers: Jake Marsh and Jess Settles
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 18.9 PPG
- Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.4 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.1 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou - 2.0 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG
UCF
- Points: Themus Fulks - 14.3 PPG
- Rebounds: Jamichael Stillwell - 8.0 RPG
- Assists: Themus Fulks - 6.9 APG
- Steals: Jamichael Stillwell - 1.2 SPG
- Blocks: John Bol - 0.8 BPG
Score Prediction
Both teams are similar on both ends of the court. Baylor and UCF score around the same number of points and UCF gives up just one more point a game on the defensive side of the court.
But the big difference is consistency. UCF has some big wins under its belt, while Baylor has some tough losses. Things haven't clicked for Baylor for an entire game, and the Knights are coming off of a big win against BYU.
If Baylor is going to win this game, it will need Isaac Williams and Obi Agbim to continue their hot play. Williams has been a capable No.3 for several games now, and both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou must have good outings.
The Bears have the talent to pull off the upset, but Baylor has yet to look impressive on the road.
Final score: UCF 81, Baylor 74
Game Notes
- Saturday night's matchup will be only the third meeting between the Bears and Knights in program history, with the two not meeting until UCF joined the Big 12. Baylor is 2-0 against UCF.
- With a trip to UCF and Houston over the next two games, Baylor begins a two-game swing through Space Cities.
- BU went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Arizona on Tuesday night, building a seven-point halftime lead and forcing a second-half that had nine ties before ultimately falling 87-80.
- The seven-point halftime lead was the largest halftime deficit for Arizona since last season at Kansas and only the third time this season the Wildcats had trailed at the half.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop