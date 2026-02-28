How to Watch, Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. UCF Knights

With just three games left in the regular season, Baylor will head East to Orlando to take on UCF. The Bears are sitting at .500 and Baylor is hoping for a late run to capture some confidence heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

But the Bears will need to put it all together for 40 minutes. While the Knights aren't in the same tier as BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Arizona, or Houston — they are a formidable foe.

UCF enters the game with a 20-7 record and is looking to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Here's how you can see the game, our prediction, and some notes.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Feb. 28

Saturday, Feb. 28 When: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT TV : FS1

: FS1 Announcers: Jake Marsh and Jess Settles

Jake Marsh and Jess Settles Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 18.9 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.4 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.1 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou - 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

UCF

Points: Themus Fulks - 14.3 PPG

Rebounds: Jamichael Stillwell - 8.0 RPG

Assists: Themus Fulks - 6.9 APG

Steals: Jamichael Stillwell - 1.2 SPG

Blocks: John Bol - 0.8 BPG

Score Prediction

Both teams are similar on both ends of the court. Baylor and UCF score around the same number of points and UCF gives up just one more point a game on the defensive side of the court.

But the big difference is consistency. UCF has some big wins under its belt, while Baylor has some tough losses. Things haven't clicked for Baylor for an entire game, and the Knights are coming off of a big win against BYU.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If Baylor is going to win this game, it will need Isaac Williams and Obi Agbim to continue their hot play. Williams has been a capable No.3 for several games now, and both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou must have good outings.

The Bears have the talent to pull off the upset, but Baylor has yet to look impressive on the road.

Final score: UCF 81, Baylor 74

Game Notes

Saturday night's matchup will be only the third meeting between the Bears and Knights in program history, with the two not meeting until UCF joined the Big 12. Baylor is 2-0 against UCF.

With a trip to UCF and Houston over the next two games, Baylor begins a two-game swing through Space Cities.

BU went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Arizona on Tuesday night, building a seven-point halftime lead and forcing a second-half that had nine ties before ultimately falling 87-80.