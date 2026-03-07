How to Watch, Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball for Senior Day vs. Utah

It's the regular season finale for Baylor and it will be the last time Bear faithful will see Scott Drew's team take the court in Waco this season.

The Bears will enter senior night with a .500 record, sitting at 15-15 overall. Baylor has been playing better basketball as of late, but the Bears have struggled to finish games. Baylor was the better team in both losses against Arizona and Houston in the first half, but both programs took over in the second half and the Bears didn't have enough firepower to win in the end.

Saturday will mark the last game Dan Skillings Jr., Michael Rataj, Obi Agbim, and Caden Powell play at Foster. All four are seniors and the Bears will honor them after all four came to Waco for one season as transfers.

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If Baylor hopes to finish on a high note, the Bears will have to take down Utah. The Utes are 10-20 this season and a bottom-feeder in the Big 12. So far, the Bears have had the better end of Utah, being 2-0 since Utah joined the Big 12 Conference.

Also, with a win on Saturday, coach Drew will earn his 500th career win. With plenty on the line, the Bears want some positivity heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 7 When: 4:00 p.m. CT

4:00 p.m. CT TV : Peacock

: Peacock Announcers : Pete Sousa and Matt Muehlebach

: Pete Sousa and Matt Muehlebach Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)

Score prediction

Baylor will enter the game as a double-digit favorite, and for good reason. The Bears have a formidable duo in Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou. Plus, role players like Isaac Williams and Obi Agbim have been playing better and better.

As for Utah, the Utes are struggling way worse than Baylor. Utah allows more points (78.6 PPG) than it scores in a game (74.6 PPG). Defense is optional for the Utes and that bodes really well for Baylor.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With that being said, Utah has a pair of players who can score the ball. Terrance Brown scores 19.9 points per game and Dom McHenry puts up 17.2 points per game.

The focal point for Baylor will be slowing down the two guards for Utah, but the Bears have to be able to finish. Baylor will likely come out hot, scoring at will. But how do the Bears respond in the second half?

Look for Baylor to finally play 40 minutes and close the regular season out with a win.

Final score: Bayor 87, Utah 78