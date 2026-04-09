Ranking Baylor Basketball's Biggest Needs in the Transfer Portal

Baylor looks to rebuild what could be over seven players leaving, with four senior guards, two possibly getting drafted, and freshman center James Nnaji leaving for the portal. Safe to say Baylor will be busy during this portal opening.

Although this is a big task to get over five players in the portal, it's decently stacked with talented young players and veterans. Baylor has a decent shot to get some real talent this year with all the open playing time to offer, plus a very competitive conference. If Baylor wants to keep up with powerhouses like Houston or Kansas, it will need to make major moves this offseason.

1. Elite Scoring Guards and Facilitators

Baylor will be desperately looking for an elite sharpshooting guard with the departures of Carr and possibly Tounde Yessoufou as well. Baylor has been in contact with a few transfer guards, including VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr and Furman guard Alex Wilkins.

With the recent large departure of rotation pieces, Baylor will more than likely have to get four to six players in the portal, who will all have significant time next year. It's almost a complete rebuild if both Carr and Yessoufou enter the draft. I think the best target to go after is Acaden Lewis. He averaged 12 points and five assists as a freshman at Villanova and fits the mold for a truly dynamic guard.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) goes for a layup during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2. Back up Big & Rim Protection

Baylor had a severe lack of defensive rebounding this past year, ranking outside the top 150. With Caden Powell leaving, and Nnaji heading to the portal, Baylor desperately needs another depth piece in their frontcourt.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) shoots as BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One player in mind is Georgia Tech's Mouhamed Sylla, a six-ten, 240-pound freshman who provided seven rebounds a game for the Yellow Jackets, and has great interior defense, able to defend multiple positions in the paint with his athleticism. Baylor could desperately use another defensive big man in their rotation.

A Two-Way Wing

Cameron Carr was such an asset for the Bears this year, able to take the ball up the court, drive, shoot, pass, and defend three different positions. Baylor will desperately need a big wing player who can do just about everything.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) dunks against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One main target to keep an eye on is Yale forward Isaac Celiscar. Very talented and efficient player with a 57% field goal, and had multiple double-doubles throughout the year for the Bulldogs. Baylor could use this veteran stability on the roster, and could be a major leader for the team as well.