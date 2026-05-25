Baylor Football's Secondary Gets a Boost With JUCO CB Kalique Cheeves Committing

It took a few stops, but cornerback Kalique Cheeves will play D1 football this fall and it will be with Baylor.

Cheeves, a 6'2", 170-pound corner, played JUCO ball at CC San Francisco and it appeared like his next stop was going to be New Mexico. After signing with the Lobos back on Dec. 3, Cheeves ultimately didn't end up at New Mexico, and instead, he committed to the Bears on May 23.

Cheeves, a Livermore (CA) prospect, was a three-star transfer portal prospect, per 247Sports. When he committed and signed with New Mexico, Cheeves was listed as the No. 273 player in the portal and the No. 33 cornerback.

He tallied solid numbers in 2025. In 11 games played, Cheeves recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions, while forcing one fumble. For his play, he was named an All-American.

Cheeves' Commitment Bolsters Baylor's Secondary

Despite struggles at the beginning of the 2025 season, Baylor's secondary steadily improved by the end of the season. Playing in the Big 12, surrounded by high-octane offenses, Baylor finished with the No. 31 passing defense in the nation — not too shabby.

While Baylor did end up losing talent in the back of the defense, like DJ Coleman and Devyn Bobby, however, the cupboard isn't bare. The Bears return Reggie Bush, LeVar Thornton, Jacob Redding, and Tyler Turner, among others.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Plus, Baylor went out and landed several transfers via the portal. There are a few who are already standing out, like Devon Jordan (Oklahoma) and Stilton McKelvey (New Mexico State).

And with the addition of Cheeves, it will further give the Bears another option in the secondary. Although Cheeves played JUCO ball, it's clear he has talent and can play. Cheeves has the ideal height and if he can bulk up some, he will give Baylor someone it could potentially rely on.

Projected Baylor Defensive Back Room

If Cheeves is going to see the field, he is going to need to come in right away for summer conditioning and impress. Without being around for spring ball, it's possible he will see a redshirt season.

On top of returners LeVar Thornton, Tyler Turner, Devin Turner, Jacob Redding, and Bo Onu all back, the Bears landed key players such as Devon Jordan, Colby McCalister, Daniel Cobbs, and Jayden Rowe, via the portal.

All of those players were around for spring practice and Baylor's pecking order feels somewhat set. But fall camp could chance and Cheeves could make a major impression.