Postseason play is in the air. Yes, the Baylor Bears’ season is not over as of yet, as they’ll tip off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers of the Big Ten in an attempt to build some momentum toward the 2026 season.

The Chase for the Crown tournament in Las Vegas, is not the NCAA Tournament. There’s no secret there. It is, however, a chance for Baylor to build on some things after a horrendous season saw them miss the big dance.

Minnesota is another team that is disappointed, after falling in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

They are a scrappy bunch, who have competed with some of the best teams in the country this year, including putting a little scare into Michigan in late February.

For the Bears to get a win against the Gophers, here are the keys.

Start Fast

In a postseason tournament that is not playing for the national championship, it’s easy to lose focus or find players thinking about other things.

Those concerns can become even more exaggerated when a team starts slow. Whether it’s the transfer portal, their next step, or even just the next season, an early end to the season can provide plenty of distractions, regardless of what playing well could mean for the program.

Players commit to teams now, they do not commit to programs anymore.

A fast start could put all of those things in the rearview mirror, and quickly. The Bears struggled to start fast this season, digging into halftime deficits throughout Big 12 play.

Baylor should have an opportunity to jump on the Gophers early, as they have the two most talented players on the court.

Put the Game Away

Minnesota may not be the most talented team in the country, but they are scrappy. They’re willing to claw back against teams that have superior talent, as best evidenced by a game in late February against Michigan. They hung around throughout the game against a Michigan team that could win a national championship.

They beat a UCLA team that nearly pulled off an upset against UCONN to get into the Sweet 16. They lost by 10 against Illinois, but were competitive throughout. They lost two games to Wisconsin by a combined seven points.

They are able to compete against top teams.

That means Baylor needs to step on Minnesota’s throat if they are given the opportunity to do so.

Compete, Defend, Rebound

A lot of coaches often say that one thing you can always control is the effort you put into whatever it is that you’re doing.

Defense and rebounding are two things that require as much effort as any skill on the court.

Defense and rebounding are things that are usually staples of Scott Drew’s program, but for some reason they were noticeably absent in the biggest moments of the year.

For the Bears to get into the next round of this tournament, attention to detail both on the defensive end of the court, and on the glass need to be at an all time high.

Minnesota struggled to rebound throughout the season, as one of the worst teams in the country. If the Bears can attack the glass, they should be able to find some second chance points.