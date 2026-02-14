How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. No. 24 Louisville
After winning two games in a row, Baylor has dropped its last two games. After falling to Iowa State and BYU, the Bears are looking to get back into the win column. If Baylor is going to get to the NCAA Tournament, the Bears need a big win on their resume — they have a chance to do just that on Saturday.
Baylor heads to Fort Worth for a neutral site game against Louisville. The Cardinals are ranked No. 24 in the country and the Cardinals have won four games in a row since losing to Duke.
Here's how you can see the game, my prediction, and some notes.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Feb. 14
- When: 3:00 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN
- Announcers: Dave Pasch and Sean Farnham
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 19.8 PPG
- Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.7 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.3 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG
Louisville
- Points: Ryan Conwell - 18.9 PPG
- Rebounds: Sananda Fru - 6.5 RPG
- Assists: Mikel Brown Jr. - 5.1 APG
- Steals: Ryan Conwell - 1.3 SPG
- Blocks: Sananda Fru - 1.4 BPG
Score Prediction
On Friday, Baylor head coach Scott Drew sounded uncertain if Dan Skillings Jr. would return on Saturday, which means the Bears will be playing yet another game with a seven-man rotation. When going up against a good, solid team, it's hard to compete for 40 minutes without a consistent rotation.
We figure that both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou will play well, but at this point, who else is going to step up and help Baylor? Obi Agbim has shown flashes, Isaac Wllliams has had flashes, but after those two — it's inconsistent play.
The Cardinals are playing really good basketball and Louisville has five playing averaging over double digits scoring the ball. I would expect the Bears to play tough for 20-30 minutes before Louisville pulls away — a common theme.
Final score: Louisville 89, Baylor 77
Game Notes
- This will be only the second time the two teams have met in program history, the last being also in a neutral-site game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championships on Nov. 25, 2016 where the Bears won 66-63.
- BU is coming off a 99-94 loss to No. 22 BYU, where freshman Tounde Yessoufou had a standout game with 37 points, going 12-for-19 from the field with six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
- Yessoufou earned a career-best in points (37), FGs (12), FGA (19) and 3FGs (5) in his 40-minute performance.
- It was the most points put up by a freshman since since LaceDarius Dunn (38) vs. Texas Tech (3/8/08).
