How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. No. 24 Louisville

After winning two games in a row, Baylor has dropped its last two games. After falling to Iowa State and BYU, the Bears are looking to get back into the win column. If Baylor is going to get to the NCAA Tournament, the Bears need a big win on their resume — they have a chance to do just that on Saturday.

Baylor heads to Fort Worth for a neutral site game against Louisville. The Cardinals are ranked No. 24 in the country and the Cardinals have won four games in a row since losing to Duke.

Here's how you can see the game, my prediction, and some notes.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 14 When: 3:00 p.m. CT

3:00 p.m. CT TV : ESPN

: ESPN Announcers: Dave Pasch and Sean Farnham

Dave Pasch and Sean Farnham Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 19.8 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.7 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.3 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

Louisville

Points: Ryan Conwell - 18.9 PPG

Rebounds: Sananda Fru - 6.5 RPG

Assists: Mikel Brown Jr. - 5.1 APG

Steals: Ryan Conwell - 1.3 SPG

Blocks: Sananda Fru - 1.4 BPG

Score Prediction

On Friday, Baylor head coach Scott Drew sounded uncertain if Dan Skillings Jr. would return on Saturday, which means the Bears will be playing yet another game with a seven-man rotation. When going up against a good, solid team, it's hard to compete for 40 minutes without a consistent rotation.

We figure that both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou will play well, but at this point, who else is going to step up and help Baylor? Obi Agbim has shown flashes, Isaac Wllliams has had flashes, but after those two — it's inconsistent play.

The Cardinals are playing really good basketball and Louisville has five playing averaging over double digits scoring the ball. I would expect the Bears to play tough for 20-30 minutes before Louisville pulls away — a common theme.

Final score: Louisville 89, Baylor 77

Game Notes

This will be only the second time the two teams have met in program history, the last being also in a neutral-site game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championships on Nov. 25, 2016 where the Bears won 66-63.

BU is coming off a 99-94 loss to No. 22 BYU, where freshman Tounde Yessoufou had a standout game with 37 points, going 12-for-19 from the field with six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Yessoufou earned a career-best in points (37), FGs (12), FGA (19) and 3FGs (5) in his 40-minute performance.

It was the most points put up by a freshman since since LaceDarius Dunn (38) vs. Texas Tech (3/8/08).

