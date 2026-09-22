Baylor in the NFL: Tyquan Thornton Leads the Way in Strong Week 2 for Former Bears

Baylor Football's wave of players in the league is growing and succeeding. Having players at the next level matters for recruiting and building a strong image for your program. After a strong Week One, let's check in on the former Bears as they represent Baylor at the next level.

Tyquan Thornton - Kansas City Chiefs

HUGE CATCH BY THORNTON 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IZ5jNS6hPQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 21, 2026

Tyquan Thornton had a massive performance for the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. He made the most of his four targets, catching four passes for 86 yards. He had a crucial 30-yard catch on 3rd and 12 in overtime, which led to the game-winning field goal. He should continue to get a lot of usage in this high-octane Chiefs offense as the season continues.

Jalen Pitre - Houston Texans

Jalen Pitre on #Texans communication in secondary & what he thinks of CJ Stroud so far…



“For the most part I think we did a solid job but obviously it wasn’t good enough.” pic.twitter.com/3MFqwQZZ0S — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) September 20, 2026

Jalen Pitre had four tackles in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans offense only mustered six points this weekend and made it very difficult for the defense, as they were always on the field. The Texans defense continues to be strong, with Pitre playing a massive role in that, but the offense has some catching up to do.

Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills

DeWayne Carter (90) avoids the sifting TE while Terrel Bernard (8) dips under the climbing RG, and both combine for the stop pic.twitter.com/zjybQK1sTN — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) September 22, 2026

Terrel Bernard opened up the Buffalo Bills' new stadium this weekend. He was a part of a massive win over the Detroit Lions. Bernard had a nice day for himself with five tackles and one pass breakup. Bernard and the Bills continue their Super Bowl charge as the pieces seem to have finally come together for the Bills this season.

Jon Weeks - San Francisco 49ers & Ross Mastick - Jacksonville Jaguars

Both of these long snappers are consistent, and that is why they were Pro Bowlers last year. Both of them once again had a clean game, with no fumbled snaps and no missed tackles. They did their job to the highest level.

Josh Cameron - Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Cameron did not record a target at wide receiver this past weekend, disappointingly. But Josh did receive another opportunity to shine on punt return. Josh received two punts on Sunday; on one, he returned it 26 yards, and on another, he returned it for 24 yards. Josh continues to make himself useful in the NFL and will continue to succeed in weeks to come.

James Lynch - Chicago Bears

James Lynch chases down Jalen Hurts in 2019. | via Baylor Athletic

James Lynch had seven tackles for the Bears this weekend against the Vikings. In a sloppy, rainy football game, he played over half of the snaps for the Bears defense. Unfortunately, Lynch and the Bears dropped the game to the Vikings 9-3, as both teams found it impossible to move the ball.

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