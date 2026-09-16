Baylor in the NFL: Cameron Scores, Pitre and Bernard Shine in Week 1

As the NFL season kicked off this past weekend, let's check in on the guys who represent Baylor at the next level. Having successful players in the NFL every week is huge for the program, and this year it looks like we'll have another consistent name shine in the NFL. Along with this, two of Baylor's NFL stars faced off against each other in Week one.

Josh Cameron - Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookie Josh Cameron grabs a laser from Lawrence for his first rec TD, Jags up 14-0 pic.twitter.com/6OhncE9yGG — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 13, 2026

Josh Cameron has burst onto the scene in Jacksonville, grabbing two catches and a touchdown against the Browns in the Jaguars' opener. The touchdown was Cameron's first and also happened to be Trevor Lawrence's one-hundredth in the NFL. Josh started as a walk-on at Baylor and is now catching touchdowns in the NFL. The sky is the limit for Josh Cameron, as his unique frame paired with his speed can set him up for a long NFL career.

Jalen Pitre - Houston Texans

Jalen Pitre is a heat seeking missle pic.twitter.com/oYbHwPrNRv — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) September 15, 2026

Jalen Pitre is heading into his fifth NFL season, all of them with the Houston Texans. From the second he joined the Texans, he has been a consistent figure in the defense and has emerged as a leader in the past couple of seasons. Against the Buffalo Bills in Week one Pitre graded a 76.0 on PFF, one of the best on the defense who allowed 36 points on the day.

Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills

Watch Bills LB Terrel Bernard (8) move with C.J. Stroud's eyes in the high red zone.



Stroud gets backside to hit the void. He's a little late and has to make up for the time with a fast release and fast ball. Pins it on Collins. Nice throw. pic.twitter.com/KMdNyAmC8G — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 14, 2026

Terrel Bernard had a great game for the Bills against the Texans. He played every snap on Sunday and graded a 72.6 on PFF. He was the second-highest-graded player on the Bills defense. Bernard is also heading into his fifth season for the Bills and will be a big part of the Bills' charge to the Super Bowl. Bernard is currently dealing with an injury and may miss Week 2.

Ross Mastick - Jacksonville Jaguars

Ross Mastick graded the best of all Long snappers in the league in Week One with a 79.3 PFF grade. He had eight punt snaps without error for the Jaguars and will be looking to return to the Pro Bowl this season as he did last year.

Jon Weeks - San Francisco 49ers

Jon Weeks had a 77.7 PFF grade in Week One for the 49ers. He snapped five field goals without error. The veteran Long Snapper will be aiming for another Pro Bowl this season.

Tyquan Thornton has the potential to be a strong receiving option for Patrick Mahomes. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Others Around the league

Tyquan Thornton was on the field for 47 of the Chiefs' 69 offensive snaps on Monday. He did not record a catch and only had one target in the Chiefs' win over the Broncos. James Lynch had a few tackles for the Bears against the Panthers in a high-scoring affair as well. Both Jackie Marshall and Andrew Billings were inactive this past weekend for the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

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