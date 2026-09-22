How Good Can Baylor Football Be? Predicting Bears' Remaining Games

Three games into the season, 25% of this year's games have been played already. Baylor's outlook and projection on the season looks optimistic and bright, but that doesn't mean that the Bears are going to run roughshod over the rest of the league and make their way to the CFB Playoff and the National Championship. Baylor is going to lose more games this season, but they're also going to win more than that. At least we think so.

Our predictions for every remaining Bears game this season are listed below. It should be noted that this is all speculation based on the available information of watching each team's games this season. We'll have more in-depth coverage on each game during the week in which they'll be happening, but as of the end of week three, here is how I personally see the rest of the season playing out.

Colorado Sept. 26th - Home

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado just got embarrassed by Northwestern 41-7. Coach Sanders is going to spend the week getting the players coached up for the confrontation with Baylor. However, I do not envision Colorado being able to hang with the Bears who will be returning Jaden Porter, DJ Lagway, and others who have previously been sitting out games due to injury.

Prediction: Baylor Wins

Arizona State Oct. 3rd - Away

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final game before a bye week, Baylor heads to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Sun Devils. I fully expect Baylor to finally hit their stride in this game. Multiple big plays should allow Baylor the ability to grab the lead in hostile territory that they will hold through the remainder of the game.

Prediction: Baylor Wins

TCU Oct. 17th - Home

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams will be coming off of a bye-week heading into this game. And regardless to how they've performed thus far this season, TCU has a tendency to play like a national championship contender against Baylor. I expect Baylor to ride the momentum of their winning streak into this game with their heads held high, but TCU sneaks this one out.

Prediction: TCU Wins

Kansas Oct. 24th - Home

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) returns an interception for a touchdown against Kansas State Wildcats tight end Will Swanson (83) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After what is going to feel like a devastating loss to TCU, the Bears come home to Waco. I don't perceive this game as anything that should be an overly difficult contest. Baylor comes out aggressive, takes the lead early, and doesn't look back.

Prediction: Baylor Wins

UCF Oct. 30th - Away

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is unable to make the catch in front of UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCF was supposed to be better than they have been so far this season. Oh well, what is their loss is Baylor's gain. The Bears begin a new winning-streak for the season.

Prediction: Baylor Wins

Iowa State Nov. 7th - Home

Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) battles for yardage as Baylor's Jackie Marshall tries to bring him down on Oct. 5 in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State is going to come into Waco and provide more difficulty to put away than any team that Baylor has faced this season. Whether Baylor gives up a pick-6 or a big special teams return to the Cyclones, this game is going to be much tougher to close out and much closer when the game clock reads all zeroes, but the Bears sneak their way through this game.

Prediction: Baylor Wins

BYU Nov. 14th - Away

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The hardest section of Baylor's schedule begins against BYU. Arguably one of the best teams in the Big 12, this game will not be an easy one for the Bears. It could be an entertaining game, but I think this is one that Baylor just isn't able to overcome.

Prediction: BYU Wins

Texas Tech Nov. 21st - Home

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; The referees and school officials clear the Baylor Bears fans and students from the field with three second still left on the clock in the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The final home game of the season against the team that is arguably the most complete team in the Big 12 in Texas Tech. Home turf might help the Bears, but ultimately this is a game that might be out of Baylor's range. I fully expect the Bears to hang on as long as possible, but Texas Tech gets the win in this one.

Prediction: Texas Tech Wins

Houston Nov. 28th - Away

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Joseph Dodds (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Cougars during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final game of Baylor's regular season at Houston could make or break the entire season. It's not going to be an easy game as Houston will be competing for both a playoff bid as well as a Big 12 conference title. However, I see the Bears winning the final game of season and end up limping their way to a bowl game.

Prediction: Baylor Wins

Final Record Prediction: Baylor finishes the season 8-4 (6-3 Big XII)

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears will find themselves Bowl bound, but ultimately miss out on the playoff. After 5-7 in 2025 though, I expect that Baylor will be ecstatic to finish a season above .500 again. As to whether Head Coach Dave Aranda will still be the Head Coach for the Bears next season though? That's a different discussion for a different time; stay tuned.

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