Baylor Football: Madden 26 ratings for every former Bear -- including Jalen Pitre
Football season is right around the corner, and fans will get a chance to play with their favorite players. The popular video game series, College Football 26, is already out, and Madden 26 comes out very soon. In the meantime, Madden released the overall ratings for every player on a roster.
There are several Baylor Bears in the game. Led by Texans' safety Jalen Pitre, who has an 83 overall rating, Pitre is one of 12 former Baylor players who appear in Madden 26. It's worth mentioning that Madden only included players who are on a roster, so there could be more Bears players on the 'free agent' list once you load the game.
RELATED: Baylor product shocks NFL Top 100, lands above Saquon Barkley, Jared Goff
FS Jalen Pitre (Texans) - 83 overall
LB Terrel Bernard (Bills) - 79 overall
LS Ross Matiscik (Jaguars) - 74 overall
DT Andrew Billings (Bears) - 73 overall
LS Jon Weeks (49ers) - 69 overall
DT James Lynch (Titans) - 68 overall
WR Tyquan Thornton (Chiefs) - 68 overall
RE Garmon Randolph (Chargers) - 63 overall
ROLB Matt Jones (Raiders) - 63 overall
DT Treven Ma'ae (Raiders) - 63 overall
TE Ben Sims (Packers) - 62 overall
LG Xavier Newman (Jets) - 58 overall
Both Pitre and Bernard are expected starters on their team, but the rest of the list -- save for both long snappers -- will have to work to see the football field. Veterans James Lynch and Andrew Billings will both have a role on their teams, with being in the NFL for some time. But guys like Matt Jones, Tyquan Thornton, and Garmon Randolph need to impress during training camp and the preseason.
Baylor didn't have any players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but had five players sign to an undrafted free agent deal -- including Jones.
