Josh Cameron receives walk-on award watch list nomination
As the Baylor Bear football season closes out its regular season, some Bears are being recognized for their efforts throughout the season.
With Baylor's offense being one of the most explosive, it makes sense that the offensive personnel is racking in nominations. Just last week, Sawyer Robertson received national recognition after leading the Bears to a dominant 30-3 win over UCF. He followed that up with being named to this year's Davey O'Brien quarterback class, with the Davey O'Brien trophy being awarded to the nation's best college quarterback.
However, this time it's one of Robertson's pass-catchers who's receiving some shine. For the second straight year, Baylor receiver Josh Cameron has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to college football's most outstanding player who started off as a walk-on.
The Burlsworth Trophy is named after former Arkansas and All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth. Cameron was beat out last year by Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, a former Oregon Duck baseball player and MLB draftee who ended up leading the Ducks defense with 94 total tackles.
Coming into the year with palpable preseason buzz after leading the Bears with 10 receiving touchdowns in 2024, the senior wideout leads Baylor with 47 receptions with three games left. His 581 yards and five touchdowns are both second on the team, and rank inside the top 10 of Big 12 receivers.
Cameron has been a modicum of consistency despite struggling with fumbles this season, logging at least 34 yards in 8 of Baylor's 9 contests so far. That production, along with his added versatility as a punt and kickoff returner, has been enough to garner attention from former NFL scout and Ringer college football analyst Todd McShay as someone who could work his way onto an NFL roster, either as a late-round pick or a priority undrafted free agent.
With all the accolades Cameron has racked up on the field, perhaps the biggest battle of his life has come off it. We spoke with Andrea Cameron earlier this season, detailing the heroic medical journey that she has undergone since Josh was born, and how that has served as inspiration for both of them here
