How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball host Southern

For the second time this weekend, Baylor will hit the court. After crushing Alcorn State on Friday, the Bears will take on Southern in Waco. Baylor enters the game with an 8-2 record, while Southern is 4-7.

The Bears have been flawless at home, going 6-0, and the Jaguars have won just one game on the road. Baylor is a big-time favorite in this matchup and should be able to cruise to another win.

Here's how you can see Baylor in action.

How to watch

Day: Sunday, Dec. 21

Sunday, Dec. 21 When: 12 p.m. CT

12 p.m. CT TV : TNT

: TNT Announcers: Brian Anderson and Greg Anthony

Brian Anderson and Greg Anthony Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 21.7 PPG

Rebounds: Dan Skillings - 7.4 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.8 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.8 BPG

Southern

Points: Michael Jacobs - 21.0 PPG

Rebounds: Michael Abdelgowad - 7.5 RPG

Assists: Michael Jacobs - 4.3 APG

Steals: Cam Amboree - 3.2 SPG

Blocks: Damariee Jones - 1.1 BPG

History

Baylor and the Southern Jaguars have squared off eight times. The Bears have controlled the series, and Baylor is 8-0 all-time against Southern.

Baylor hasn't played Southern since the 2018-19 season, in which the Bears won, 80-53.

The Bears played the Jaguars in three consecutive years from 2007-2009. Then the two teams played again from 2013-2018 -- skipping one year in there.

BU is 20-1 in games before Christmas in the Drew era, the lone loss coming in 2010 at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The Bears put up 113 points against Alcorn State, the most points since opening Foster Pavilion and the 11th-most in program history.

The Bears' .646 FG-clip against the Braves was the seventh-best in program history, best since 2022.

BU ranks second in the nation, behind Auburn, for the longest active home non-con winning streak with 51.

BU's last loss at home to a non-conference team was 12/18/18 against Stephen F. Austin, 59-58.

Baylor is 96-4 in its last 100 non-conference home games dating back to Dec. 1, 2013.

Baylor is 171-16 in non-conference home games in the Drew era, including 151-8 since 2007-08.

Baylor holds an impressive 69-1 program record against teams in the SWAC.

The Baylor offense has been sharing the wealth with at least four Bears scoring in double-figures in nine out of ten games this season. Six Bears currently hold double-digit scoring averages.

