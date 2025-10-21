Inside The Bears

1 Baylor football player recognized nationally in Week 8 that you need to know

This green and gold defender earned Big 12 honors in a losing effort to a conference rival

Anthony Thomas

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) is tackled by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Devonte Tezino (59) for a short gain during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) is tackled by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Devonte Tezino (59) for a short gain during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears (4-3) are coming off a brutal road trip vs. the TCU Horned Frogs that resulted in a loss to their Big 12 Conference nemesis last Saturday. One lone Bear defender did enough against the Horned Frogs to make the list for Week 8, compiled by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Redshirt junior Devonte Tezino posted a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in the 42-36 defeat to TCU. Tezino’s tackle for loss was one of only three on the day for the Bears. The victim of the forced fumble was TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who put the pigskin on the ground while under pressure from Tezino. Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas was there for the scoop and score.

The 6-foot-5. 294-pound Tezino, from Killeen, TX has posted 18 tackles and a pass breakup on the season, to go with that tackle for loss and forced fumble.

Tezino has been ready when coach Dave Aranda has called his number. He has registered at least one tackle in every game this season. Tezino’s season-high in a game is four tackles, and he accomplished that against Samford, Arizona State and Kansas State.

Tezino and his green and gold brethren on defense will need to regroup this week as they travel once again, this time to Cincinnati to take on the No. 21 Bearcats.

The Bearcats' offense will challenge Tezino and the Baylor defense. Cincinnati has averaged 446 yards per game in total offense. That’s good enough for fourth in the Big 12. And, they are ranked 15th nationally in scoring offense at 37.9 points per game. The Baylor defense has given 400 yards or more of total offense in each of the past four games.

Tezino and company must put pressure on Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby and disrupt their offensive gameplan. Sorsby has accounted for over 2,000 yards and 23 total touchdowns.

The Bears won the only previous meeting between the two teams, a 32-29 victory in 2023. Baylor’s back is against the wall and this is a must win for the Bears if they are to salvage their season.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Anthony Thomas
ANTHONY THOMAS

Tony comes to On SI with six years of experience writing about sports online. His work has been published on such sites as The Gridiron News, Mike Farrell Sports, YardBarker, Athlon Sports and College Football Backers. Tony is a U.S. Air Force veteran and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Home/Football