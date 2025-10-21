1 Baylor football player recognized nationally in Week 8 that you need to know
The Baylor Bears (4-3) are coming off a brutal road trip vs. the TCU Horned Frogs that resulted in a loss to their Big 12 Conference nemesis last Saturday. One lone Bear defender did enough against the Horned Frogs to make the list for Week 8, compiled by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Redshirt junior Devonte Tezino posted a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in the 42-36 defeat to TCU. Tezino’s tackle for loss was one of only three on the day for the Bears. The victim of the forced fumble was TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who put the pigskin on the ground while under pressure from Tezino. Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas was there for the scoop and score.
The 6-foot-5. 294-pound Tezino, from Killeen, TX has posted 18 tackles and a pass breakup on the season, to go with that tackle for loss and forced fumble.
Tezino has been ready when coach Dave Aranda has called his number. He has registered at least one tackle in every game this season. Tezino’s season-high in a game is four tackles, and he accomplished that against Samford, Arizona State and Kansas State.
Tezino and his green and gold brethren on defense will need to regroup this week as they travel once again, this time to Cincinnati to take on the No. 21 Bearcats.
The Bearcats' offense will challenge Tezino and the Baylor defense. Cincinnati has averaged 446 yards per game in total offense. That’s good enough for fourth in the Big 12. And, they are ranked 15th nationally in scoring offense at 37.9 points per game. The Baylor defense has given 400 yards or more of total offense in each of the past four games.
Tezino and company must put pressure on Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby and disrupt their offensive gameplan. Sorsby has accounted for over 2,000 yards and 23 total touchdowns.
The Bears won the only previous meeting between the two teams, a 32-29 victory in 2023. Baylor’s back is against the wall and this is a must win for the Bears if they are to salvage their season.