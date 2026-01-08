Baylor lands Five-Star QB DJ Lagway in MASSIVE portal win

All of a sudden, the Baylor Bears have some momentum. Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway has committed to Baylor after what you have to assume was a great on-campus visit yesterday. DJ played his first two seasons at Florida, and after his head coach, Billy Napier, was fired, he decided to enter the portal to weigh out his options. The Bears beat out some massive schools for Lagway's commitment, most notably Ole Miss, Virginia, and Florida St, all being interested in the past week.

DJ Lagways's father, Derek Lagway Sr., played football at Baylor in the late 1990s and has consistently maintained his passion and love for Baylor throughout the years. DJ followed his father's love for Baylor, as he has talked about how Baylor was always his team growing up. Now, DJ gets to continue in his father's footsteps and expand on the Lagway legacy at Baylor.

BREAKING: Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is transferring to Baylor 🐻



Lagway accounted for 4,416 total yards and 29 total TDs over the past two seasons for the Gators.



The former 5🌟 was the No. 12 overall player available in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/5TlxabIWhJ — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 8, 2026

DJ was spotted at the Baylor men's basketball game last night with head coach Dave Aranda and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Chants of "We want DJ" rang out through the Foster Pavilion last night, which DJ acknowledged with a smile and a wave. Players on the team were also doing their part in recruiting Lagway to come to Baylor, most notably wide receiver Taz Williams, who tweeted out an image of the two from high school.

DJ changes the game for the Bears next season. As Sawyer Robertson heads to the NFL and Walker White hits the portal, the quarterback position is a major question mark as the portal season winds down. Now that the Bears have Lagway, they can continue to build and curate an offense around him. DJ is a true dual-threat athlete, with the ability to pass downfield and create when the pocket collapses. He will excel in the Big 12 and in Jake Spavital's system, which will allow DJ to continue to develop as a down field passer and, in the right situations, develop DJ as a mobile quarterback.

Will DJ Lagway have a career resurgence in Waco? 🐻

pic.twitter.com/tSr6xSjQ5C — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 8, 2026

Although DJ's first two seasons in Gainesville were not what he would have wanted them to be, there were still flashes throughout the year that scouts have not given up on. On3's Ari Wasserman tweeted, "I still haven’t given up on Lagway. I think he has the traits to be a star, and Baylor took a nice swing here." The talent is undeniably there; the question now to be asked is what can Baylor get around him so that DJ can excel come August.

