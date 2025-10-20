Has Baylor’s Michael Trigg been overhyped as college football’s top tight end?
Star pass catcher Michael Trigg entered Week 8 as the face of Baylor’s offense and one of college football’s most productive tight ends. But in Baylor’s 42–36 loss to TCU, his Mackey Award campaign took a serious hit.
The senior tight end played a season-high 83 snaps and was targeted 12 times, but finished with only three receptions for 56 yards and three drops.
His 51.9 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus ranked among the bottom five Baylor players on offense — a stunning dip for the same player recently recognized as the midseason frontrunner for the John Mackey Award.
A Costly No-Show Against a Vulnerable Defense
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson’s three interceptions defined the box score, but Trigg’s lack of impact against a TCU defense ranked 100th nationally against the pass was just as costly.
The Horned Frogs entered the matchup allowing over 260 passing yards per game, yet Baylor’s most dynamic target couldn’t exploit the matchup.
Before Saturday, Trigg had been one of the nation’s most reliable tight ends — 32 receptions for 495 yards and four touchdowns — ranking second on the team in receiving behind wideout Josh Cameron (40 receptions, 542 yards).
His ability to stretch the field and win over the middle had been central to Baylor’s offensive rhythm. But against TCU, that rhythm disappeared, and the Bears fell to 4–3 on the season.
With Baylor trending downward after narrowly escaping Kansas State the week prior, Trigg’s off night came at a moment when the Bears could least afford it — both in the standings and in his individual award race.
Meanwhile, Sadiq Keeps Rising
Across the country, Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq continues to make noise in the same award race.
In a 56–10 rout of Rutgers, Sadiq posted four catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, boosting his season totals to 21 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.
While Trigg still leads statistically, Sadiq’s scoring efficiency and Oregon’s one-loss, playoff-contending status are tightening the gap quickly.
If Trigg doesn’t bounce back soon, the title of college football’s best tight end — and the Mackey Award spotlight — may shift from Waco to Eugene.