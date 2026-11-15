2 Studs and 2 Duds from Baylor's Loss Against BYU Cougars
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In a game that had to be rescheduled due to a nationwide grounding of all flights saw Baylor unable to fly out Friday night, the Bears would fly in on game day to take on the CFP No. 10 Cougars of BYU. A difficult game for the Bears was already ahead of them as they were noted as underdogs at the start of the week.
However, with the change being made from a 2:30 p.m. CT start time and potentially having to deal with a wet field (due to the rain occurring in Provo, Utah on game day) in an afternoon game, to now being a 6:00 p.m. CT start time, the Bears would now have to contend with one of the best night game home teams in the country.
Some players excelled despite the lack of adequate time to acclimate themselves to the change in elevation though. However, there were also players who missed the mark in the loss to the Cougars.
Stud: WR Jadon Porter
Showing excellent hands, Jadon Porter made a nice 31 yard catch. The reception would set up a 1st and Goal for Baylor that would ultimately see the Bears get their first touchdown of the game a few plays later. Also a heads-up play to fall on a Michael Turner fumble, Porter came to play against BYU. Unfortunately though, he seemed to be one of the few.
Stud: P Palmer Williams
Palmer Williams is still the best Punter in college football today. An average of 48.2 yards on each punt with a long of 64 yards, Williams has done his best to win the battle of field position.
Dud: QB DJ Lagway
This game was not a very good performance for DJ Lagway. Inconsistent, and somewhere between "telegraphing everything" and simply "hesitant," this was not the same Lagway from the previous weeks against UCF and Iowa State. Through the first half, he was a non-factor. In the third quarter he threw an INT to BYU, a mistake that Baylor couldn't afford to make in this game.
It seemed like Lagway was taking entirely too long on every pass play.
Dud: The Offensive Play Calling
Every passing play seemed to take forever to develop. Every running play made it seem as though the Bears insisted on running into the backs of their own line instead of looking for open lane. Lagway seemed to either throw immediately or wander around in the backfield for five seconds.
Why isn't a wider variety of plays being called when it's obvious that what's being tried isn't working? Not every passing play needs to be a deep pass or one that crosses the entire field from one sideline to the other, but the routes being run on the passing plays all are carrying the receivers into the coverage instead of into the open and softer areas.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague