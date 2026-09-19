3 Baylor Football Players Who Need a Strong Game vs. LA Tech

With any luck, today's game in Waco between the Baylor Bears and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs won't require late game heroics. In an ideal world, tomorrow we'll all be talking about the potential that running back Ryelan Morris and quarterback Ed Griffin showed during the second half as most of the starters were rested after amassing a massive lead.

LA Tech however was able to restrict LSU to only 10 points in the first half of their contest last week, September 12th, and there aren't going to be many teams this season that are going to be able to do that. The game isn't going to be a free-for-all or a walk in the park as the Bulldogs are going to bring that same intensity and determination into Waco.

Baylor may still be favored overall by analysts in this contest, but that doesn't mean that several players still don't need to have a strong showing against LA Tech.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Baylor Bears helmet at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Lineman; Right Guard: Asher Hale



Against Prairie View A&M last week, Asher Hale had a bit of penalty trouble. Accounting for one holding and four false start penalties, Hale needs a more disciplined and stronger showing this week. Hopefully the coaches have been able to work with Hale and have been able to work out the early season kinks, and he'll be able to have a much stronger showing against Louisiana Tech.

Wide Receiver: Dre'lon Miller

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Dre'lon Miller (1) carries the ball for a touchdown ahead Prairie View A&M Panthers safety Harrison McKinley (18) of during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Dre'lon Miller is one of the four Bears who have caught a touchdown pass this season. However, unlike the other three (Gavin Freeman, Louis Brown IV, Jayden McGowan), the 22 yard touchdown catch against Prairie View A&M is the only reception that Miller has had the entire season.

This certainly isn't a call to have Freeman targeted less, but rather that Miller needs to step up and show that he's also capable of that same level of elite production. Miller has the athleticism to be a valuable asset for the Bears offense, but he will have to start accounting for more than one catch every two games.

Running Back: Dawson Pendergrass

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) runs the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Pendergrass is dependable for positive yardage (3.9 yards) each time he's handed the ball. However, his longest run of the season is only 16 yards and he's yet to find the end zone through the first two games. Yes, he's sharing the load of rushing attempts with Caden Knighten (24 rushes on the year) and to a lesser degree, Michael Turner (9 rushes), but Pendergrass (40 rushing attempts) is still the Bears' main running back.

Pendergrass is by no means doing anything wrong, but a stronger showing would help establish Baylor's running game. A 20+ yard run, a 100+ yard game, a touchdown or two would be a nice touch to show Pendergrass as the backfield threat that he already is.

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