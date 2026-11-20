It will be the final time this Baylor team walks into McLane Stadium for a football game. There are just two weeks left in the regular season, and the Bears will host Texas Tech on Saturday before they end the season at Houston.

Baylor's Big 12 hopes disappeared after a loss in Provo to BYU last weekend. But with six wins, Baylor is bowl eligbile after missing a bowl game a season ago. That's not the goal for the Bears, but an eight-win season would make fans feel a lot better about things going into a coaching search.

Plus, playing spoiler to Texas Tech would be all the better. While the Red Raiders are 9-1 this season, they aren't perfect, and there are a few flaws that Baylor could exploit.

Red Raiders not great on third down

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Since Thomas Castellanos took over for Will Hammond, it's hard to find much fault with the Red Raiders' offense. Texas Tech has the No. 51 passing offense and the 17th-best rushing attack in college football, and Castellanos has added another dimension to its offense.

But that doesn't mean it's flawless. In particular, when defenses get the high-flying Red Raiders into a difficult third-down spot, Texas Tech collapses. Texas Tech ranks No. 74 in the nation, converting just over 39% of its third-down attempts.

Baylor's defense ranks No. 46, allowing just over 35% of its opponents to convert their third-down tries. The Bears' defense has had some cracks in recent weeks against Iowa State and BYU, but if Joe Klanderman's team can play tough on the first two downs, Baylor has a better chance of getting Texas Tech off the field on third down.

Texas Tech is one of the worst defenses against the pass

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While Texas Tech has an explosive offense, it's a total different story on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders had one of the better defenses in college football a season ago, which is what made them so dangerous, but the defense has been a shell of what it was last year.

Particularly against the pass, Texas Tech is dreadful. The Red Raiders ranked No. 136 out of 138 teams, allowing 288 yards per game through the air. They've given up 19 passing touchdowns this season, which is good for a No. 118 ranking.

Baylor can't seem to run the football and for the Bears to beat the Red Raiders, it's going to be from the arm of DJ Lagway. The Bears currently have the No. 23 passing attack, averaging 265 yards per game. Lagway has been a bit inconsistent, and he's going to need the offensive line to hold up against a good Texas Tech defensive line.

But there will be plenty of chances for Lagway to strike against a woeful Red Raiders' secondary.

Red Raiders' red zone defense is less than desirable

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When you think about Texas Tech's defense allowing a lot of yardage, that should mean that Baylor gets inside the red zone a few times — barring big-time plays that lead to touchdowns. And if the Bears can get inside the Red Raiders' 20-yard line, good things can happen.

Texas Tech allows teams to score over 88% of the time they get inside the red zone, which ranks No. 105 in the country. The Red Raiders have allowed 21 touchdowns in the red zone, which is No. 72 in the nation. In the last three games, against Arizona, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State, Texas Tech has allowed 16-of-17 red zone trips to end in scores. More importantly, 10 of those were touchdowns.

Overall, Baylor hasn't been great in the red zone, scoring just under 80% of the time. However, since Joe Klanderman has taken over as the interim head coach, Baylor has scored 8-of-9 times in the red zone. Seven of those scores have been touchdowns, which is an improvement from the Dave Aranda era.

Touchdowns will win this game and the odds are in the Bears' favor if they can get inside the 20.

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