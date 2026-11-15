Baylor Football vs. Texas Tech Week 12 Game Time, Channel Revealed

Baylor suffered its first loss under Joe Klanderman since he was named the interim head coach. The Bears beat both UCF and Iowa State, but the game in Provo, against BYU, was too much for Baylor. There were plenty of obstacles on top of a tough game, however.

Due to the FAA grounding flights, Baylor didn't leave Waco on Friday as planned. Instead, the Bears left on Saturday morning and arrived in Provo just hours before kickoff. It's obvious that their pregame routines were jarred and Baylor didn't look like the same team we had seen the last two weeks. With that, the Bears fell to 6-4 after a 28-7 loss to the Cougars.

Baylor will have one more home game before its 2026 regular season concludes, and that will come against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. On Sunday, we found out that the Bears and Red Raiders will play at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX on Saturday, November 21.

Texas Tech in 2026

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Texas Tech is 9-1 this season and in line to play Utah for the Big 12 Championship Game. The Red Raiders will play Baylor and TCU to finish the season and they will be the favorites in both matchups. Texas Tech made a quarterback switch, and the Red Raiders' offense has been much more prolific.

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Thomas Castellanos replaced Will Hammond and the Red Raiders are scoring a lot more points. Texas Tech beat Oklahoma State, on the road, this weekend, 52-27. The Red Raiders scored 53 points the week before against West Virginia, in a shootout.

You can certainly outscore Texas Tech, but shutting its offense down is a tough challenge.

History between the two teams

Despite Texas Tech having a few really good seasons, Baylor holds the edge over the Red Raiders. All-time, the Bears are 42-37-1 when playing Texas Tech. As far as the last 10 meetings are concerned, Baylor leads that as well, 6-4. The Bears also have a one-game win streak over Texas Tech, and the Bears hope to make that two.

The last time they played one another was in 2024, in Lubbock. Baylor's offense was great and won the game 59-35. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson was sensational on the road, throwing for 274 yards and five touchdowns. His go-to target was ole-reliable Josh Cameron, who caught three touchdown passes.

Baylor even ran the ball well. Bryson Washington had 116 yards and two touchdowns en route to a win.

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