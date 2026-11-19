3 Keys to a Baylor Win Against No. 12 Texas Tech in Final Home Game
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In the middle of a three-week gauntlet, Baylor has its second chance to prove itself against a ranked opponent as Texas Tech comes to McLane Stadium for the Bears' last home game of the season.
Here are three keys to a win over the instate rival:
Dominate the open field and perimeter
“Texas Tech’s approach is a little bit different," head coach Joe Klanderman said. "A lot more speed, a lot more shiftiness in the open field. So, the emphasis this week is going to be trying to be great in the open field.”
The Bears struggled to tackle against BYU and often looked helpless in the open field. The speed of the Red Raiders will pose a big challenge to Baylor, who also has trouble tackling on the perimeter.
"We’re going to have to be great on the perimeter," Klanderman said. "We're going to have to be more sound in coverage because there's just so much speed out there."
The Bears' run defense suffers once the opposing backs can get the ball to the perimeter around the defensive line. It will have to be an 11-man effort to stop the
Shutdown Tech's quarterback and match their consistency
“Texas Tech as of the last three weeks, since they’ve moved to Castellanos to quarterback, is probably more similar to BYU than they were prior to that, where they weren’t running the quarterback," Klanderman said.
The Bears surrendered three rushing touchdowns to BYU's Bear Bachmeir last Saturday and will have to contain Thomas Castellanos in order to hold down the Red Raider attack.
"What's scary about Texas Tech is their sound in what they do," Klanderman said. "They have a lot of respect for their schematics, but they’ve got a lot of good athletes at a lot of positions.”
Play the "Baylor brand" of football
Tech is solid across the board but has proven themselves to be a very beatable team, with Colorado and West Virginia playing them close while losing to Cincinnati.
"We can play against the best teams in the conference," Klanderman said. "We can play against the best teams in the country. When we’re playing our style of football, we can shut anybody down and we can move the ball on anybody.”
The Bears have top gear; the offense can play clean and patient, and the defense can be lockdown. If they can put it together against the Red Raiders, they are more than able to upset the No. 2 team in the Big 12.
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Bennett is an undergrad student at Baylor University, studying journalism on the sports track. He is from the DFW area and grew up playing and watching sports, which inspired him to pursue sports writing.Follow bennettpBU