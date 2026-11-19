In the middle of a three-week gauntlet, Baylor has its second chance to prove itself against a ranked opponent as Texas Tech comes to McLane Stadium for the Bears' last home game of the season.

Here are three keys to a win over the instate rival:

Dominate the open field and perimeter

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive end Garrick Ponder (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Texas Tech’s approach is a little bit different," head coach Joe Klanderman said. "A lot more speed, a lot more shiftiness in the open field. So, the emphasis this week is going to be trying to be great in the open field.”

The Bears struggled to tackle against BYU and often looked helpless in the open field. The speed of the Red Raiders will pose a big challenge to Baylor, who also has trouble tackling on the perimeter.

"We’re going to have to be great on the perimeter," Klanderman said. "We're going to have to be more sound in coverage because there's just so much speed out there."

The Bears' run defense suffers once the opposing backs can get the ball to the perimeter around the defensive line. It will have to be an 11-man effort to stop the

Shutdown Tech's quarterback and match their consistency

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Thomas Castellanos (4) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Texas Tech as of the last three weeks, since they’ve moved to Castellanos to quarterback, is probably more similar to BYU than they were prior to that, where they weren’t running the quarterback," Klanderman said.

The Bears surrendered three rushing touchdowns to BYU's Bear Bachmeir last Saturday and will have to contain Thomas Castellanos in order to hold down the Red Raider attack.

"What's scary about Texas Tech is their sound in what they do," Klanderman said. "They have a lot of respect for their schematics, but they’ve got a lot of good athletes at a lot of positions.”

Play the "Baylor brand" of football

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tech is solid across the board but has proven themselves to be a very beatable team, with Colorado and West Virginia playing them close while losing to Cincinnati.

"We can play against the best teams in the conference," Klanderman said. "We can play against the best teams in the country. When we’re playing our style of football, we can shut anybody down and we can move the ball on anybody.”

The Bears have top gear; the offense can play clean and patient, and the defense can be lockdown. If they can put it together against the Red Raiders, they are more than able to upset the No. 2 team in the Big 12.

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