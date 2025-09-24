'Respect all, fear none' - Baylor defender ready for matchup against Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears suffered a close home loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils this past weekend and will now turn their focus to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who just fired long-time Head Coach Mike Gundy.
The Cowboys have had a rough start to the 2025 season. They're 1-2 with their only win coming against UT-Martin, and they just lost to Tulsa last weekend. This should be a fairly easy win for the Bears, even though it's on the road, but Baylor safety Devyn Bobby isn't so quick to dismiss the Cowboys.
"Respect All, Fear None"
"Same thing we always talk about: respect all, fear none," Bobby said after practice. "We take that into every week. They're still a great program. They have a great coaching staff. Great athletes on the field. So, we've got to be prepared and ready for them."
When asked what Oklahoma State likes to do on offense, he said they play with great tempo. They want to play fast and keep the opposing defense on their toes, so Baylor needs to communicate well and make sure they keep everything in front of them.
"They Will Go Tempo"
"They're a move-the-pocket type team," Bobby explained. "They will go tempo. They have great athletes on that side of the ball. We've got to do a great job communicating, a great job tackling and executing, and we'll be fine."
Despite the loss to Arizona State, the Bears' defense played exceptionally well against the Sun Devils. They held ASU to just 13 points through the first three quarters, but Baylor's offense couldn't take advantage.
Bobby was asked about their performance last time out, and while everyone else thinks they played well, he believes they could've done more to give them a better chance to win.
"We've Got to Get Better"
"Obviously, we didn't get the win, so we've got to get better. A lot of people might say we had a great game, but we didn't get the win. We could have had more stops, had more turnovers, but, you know, we're still having the attack every day mindset, and we're trying to get better."
This weekend is another opportunity for Baylor's defense to have a good game. Oklahoma State's offense has been underwhelming this year, scoring a combined 15 points in its last two games. However, when a coach gets fired, it can motivate a team, so they need to be ready to get Oklahoma State's best shot.