Best Week 2 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL
Week 2 of the NFL featured several former Baylor standouts. From players looking to establish their role in the league to team captains, these former Bears made big plays on Sunday.
WR Tyquan Thornton - Kansas City Chiefs
Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has continued to step up in big moments for the Kansas City Chiefs. The third-year wide out caught a 49-yard touchdown over Philadelphia Eagles standout cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, giving Kansas City a chance to come back after being down 10.
While the Chiefs weren't able to fight back into the game, Thornton's big play continued his early-season streak of stepping up for Kansas City as they navigate through injuries to their wide receiver room. In Week 1, Thornton connected with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a 38-yard completion to set the Chiefs up in field goal range as the first half came to an end.
The former Baylor wideout finished the day with 2 receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. While not eye-popping, Thornton has found a role in one of the league's most electric offenses and continues to make plays in the NFL.
LB Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills
Former Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard has emerged as a star on the Buffalo Bills' defense and is being widely recognized by his teammates. The fourth-year linebacker was named a captain for the second consecutive season in Buffalo.
Bernard had a solid showing in the team's Week 2 beatdown of the New York Jets. In the 30-10 victory, the former Baylor Bears linebacker recorded 4 tackles, 2 solo, and a quarterback hit. Bernard has become a top defender for the Bills over the last two seasons, and despite not making any flashy plays on Sunday, the former third-round pick has been the definition of consistent for the Buffalo defense.
S Jalen Pitre - Houston Texans
Houston Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre finished with six tackles in the team's Monday Night Football loss, five of which came solo. Known for his tackling, Pitre was able to showcase his reliability to bring down ball carriers in the open field and prove why he's one of the league's most reliable finishers from the secondary.
Pitre had a big impact beyond the state sheet in Week 2 as well. From playing in the slot to rushing the passer, the former Baylor defensive back had a strong showing on Monday night despite a loss. Pitre has dealt with injury concerns since entering the league and suffered a rib injury at the end of the first quarter on Monday, but the standout defensive back made his way back to the field swiftly and was able to trot out with the defense to start the second half. Despite the injury, Pitre left it all on the field, trying to help his team find their first win of the season.
Robert Griffin III lists Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson as a Heisman frontrunner
Baylor Bears open as 2.5-point favorites vs. Arizona State in Week 4
Does Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson's disappointing performance against Samford derail a potential Heisman campaign?
Baylor improves to 2-1 after 42-7 win over Samford
Baylor Bears receive disappointing spot on ESPN's Big 12 Power Rankings
Baylor Bears open as massive 46.5-point favorites over the Samford Bulldogs
Baylor vs Samford Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Bulldogs Ahead of Week 3
Best Week 1 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI