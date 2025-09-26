Inside The Bears

Staff predictions: Will Baylor get back on track against a decimated Oklahoma State team?

After suffering two early season losses, the Bears need a big win this weekend.

Trent Knoop, Joshua Abraham, Josh Crawford, Luke Hubbard

After a heartbreaking loss to Arizona State last weekend, Baylor is hoping to fix some issues that have haunted it in recent weeks. Turnovers and execution resulted in the loss to the Sun Devils. Poor defense resulted in a win for Auburn in Week 1. The Bears' defense appears to be playing better, even with losses at linebacker.

Baylor is a hefty favorite entering Saturday's game at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys aren't in a good spot after firing long-time coach Mike Gundy, on top of being decimated by injuries. This is the Bears' chance to really shine against a Power Four opponent.

Baylor Bears on SI's staff took a shot of predicting what will happen this weekend.

Trent Knoop

Depending on how you look at things, Baylor could be either 4-0 or 1-3 entering a must-win game against Oklahoma State. Turnovers have haunted the Bears in both of their losses to Auburn and Arizona State. Baylor's defense appears to be playing better -- despite injury issues. After suffering two early losses, the Bears can't afford to lose another game if they hope to get into the Big 12 Championship Game and make the College Football Playoff.

This feels like a great game to get the train back on track. Look for Sawyer Robrertson and Co. to put on a show against a decimated Oklahoma State team. Things will only get tougher for the Bears with games against TCU and Utah looming.

Final score: Baylor 38, Oklahoma State 13

Josh Abraham

After suffering a tough loss to the Sun Devils, Baylor will look to bounce back against a struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys team, which just fired their head coach, and is coming off of a loss to Tulsa. I’m not going to overthink this one, give me Baylor to win by a big margin on the road in Stillwater.

Final score: Baylor 56, Oklahoma State 10

Josh Crawford

This is a game in the vein of Samford for Baylor. This team needs a confidence boost and is in a position to get it against a team without a starting QB and an interim head coach.

Final score: Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 10

Luke Hubbard

The Bears are coming off a tough loss to Arizona State last weekend, and need to bounce back in a big way after starting conference play 0-1. They get the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who just fired their head coach after losing to Tulsa last week. Things aren't good in Stillwater, and the Bears' offense should have no problems scoring this weekend. What I want to see is another stout defensive performance, because if they can hold the Cowboys to under 20 points, that's back-to-back solid performances from that unit.

Final score: Baylor 38, Oklahoma State 13

