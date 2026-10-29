3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week 9 Matchup Against UCF

Dave Aranda has been fired, and Joe Klanderman will have to find a way to keep the team motivated and focused on finishing the season strong. The Bears will face a big test this Friday as they travel to Orlando to take on UCF. Here are three storylines I'm watching in this week's matchup.

How Will the Team Respond?

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears huddle during a break in play against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't just another week for this team, as the players and staff have lost the coach who brought them to Baylor and has been leading them. One of the biggest concerns moving forward is how the team will respond, and Klanderman will have the tough task of keeping everyone motivated as he takes over as the team's leader for now.

There are still goals to accomplish this season, and I think a lot of the guys on this team know that. Baylor has a tough matchup ahead of them, but this is a chance for the team to show that it can still compete and finish the season on a positive note.

What Will Look Different Against UCF?

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We may see some different play calls on offense against the Knights. Klanderman stated that he's always viewed offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as one of the best play callers in the country. He also mentioned that he wants to help get some juice back into that group, saying he wants to cut Coach Spavital loose and let him be as creative as he wants to be.

Now, I'm not saying the offense is going to look any different or be more successful than it has been this season, but there is a chance we see some different play calls and maybe even a few trick plays that Spavital draws up.

After struggling to find an identity this season, it would be nice to see the offense change things up a bit and create more ways to get some of its other playmakers the ball.

Can Baylor Take Advantage of UCF Coming Off a Big Win?

UCF handed No. 2-ranked BYU its first loss of the season and will be playing at home for the second straight week as it hosts the Bears in Week nine. With UCF potentially dealing with a "big-win hangover," the Bears have a great chance to leave Orlando with a win against the Knights.

A big win like that can either boost a team's confidence or make it harder to maintain that same level of play the following week. It will be interesting to see how UCF responds and how Baylor shows up after the firing of Dave Aranda.

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