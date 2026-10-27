What Spread Says About Baylor's Chances vs. UCF Without Dave Aranda as Head Coach

For the first time since before the Pandemic, Baylor is without Dave Aranda as head coach. Stepping into the role of interim head coach , at least for now, is current defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. Whether or not coach Klanderman's new responsibilities will allow his defense to be just as effective this week against UCF is yet to be determined.

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of this Baylor team this season, but here's what FanDuel has to say about the Bears' chances on Friday Oct. 30th in Orlando, Florida, against UCF.

Spread: Baylor +1.5, UCF -1.5

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Colby McCalister (15) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Nik McMillan (5) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home-field advantage will generally award the home team a 3-point cushion in terms of betting odds. UCF is favored in this game, but given the tight spread, the oddsmakers seem to have the belief that this game really could go either way. Baylor has the potential for high powered offense and stifling and smothering defense.

Although the Bears in the past few weeks haven't been able to show off what the offense can do, the defense has still held firm. UCF just beat an undefeated BYU team on the road and will be looking to defeat a struggling Baylor team that just fired their head coach as the Knights return home to face the Bears.

Over/Under: 48.5 Points

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's average points per game has dropped substantially from their near 38 ppg during their 4-game winning streak, down now to less than 30 ppg. The Bears' offense has struggled to get much of anything going in the past few weeks but still has home-run threat running backs and explosive receivers. UCF, on the other hand, will be looking to continue the success that TCU and Kansas were able to have in keeping Baylor from explosive plays.

Money Line: Baylor -102, UCF -118

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The money line is a much simpler bet, no spread or over/under to think about, just pick who is going to win outright. A winning bet of $102 for Baylor to be victorious would net you a $100 profit on top of your original bet, whereas a successful $118 bet for Kansas to win the game would net you another $100 in profit.

Stats and Things to Know:

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) catches a pass against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan (4) and safety Corey Gordon (3) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

-Baylor is 4-3 this season and just fired Dave Aranda (40-40 overall through 7 seasons)



-Joe Klanderman has stated that he still plans to call the defensive plays, as he has all season up to this point.



-DJ Lagway showed promise and even had several designed plays for him to run.



-Gavin Freeman is still the highest producing player on Baylor's offense, catching 9 passes for 123 yards against Kansas.



-Game is on Friday, October 30th, at 6:30 CT on ESPN

My Expectations

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor just lost its last two games in a row to TCU and Kansas, fired Dave Aranda on Sunday, and promoted Joe Klanderman to interim head coach. To say that this season hasn't gone exactly as anyone thought may be an understatement. However, the team and players are among the healthiest that they have been all season and if there was ever a time for Baylor to show what they're truly made of, Friday night may be the best opportunity.

Having said that though, a short week for the players to prepare, as well as Aranda's firing, is likely to add an emotional variable to this Friday's game against UCF. Baylor has all the tools needed to win this game, but after the past two weeks, the Bears could also lose this game in rather ugly fashion.

Final Score Prediction: UCF 20, Baylor 17

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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