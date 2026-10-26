Baylor Football Stock Up, Stock Down After Program-Altering Loss to Kansas

Baylor squandered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead Saturday, falling 25-24 at Kansas for its second consecutive loss.

The Bears led 21-10 entering the final period but allowed the Jayhawks to score 15 of the game's final 18 points. Kansas then blocked Rhett Armstrong's potential game-winning 45-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining.

The loss dropped Baylor to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, ending its 14-game winning streak against Kansas. It also proved to be Dave Aranda's final game as head coach, with Baylor dismissing him Sunday.

Despite the disappointing finish, several individual performances offered encouragement, while others highlighted ongoing concerns.

Here's who saw their stock rise and fall following Baylor's loss to Kansas.

Stock Up

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jae'lin Battle (54) and linebacker Travion Barnes (5) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travion Barnes

Senior linebacker Travion Barnes was one of Baylor's most productive defenders against Kansas, recording a career-high 10 tackles.

His involvement was particularly important against a Kansas offense that ran the ball 56 times and controlled possession for more than 36 minutes. Barnes contributed to a defensive effort that also included five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Kansas still found success on the ground, rushing for 209 yards, including 156 from Dylan Edwards, before Isaiah Marshall scored the winning touchdown on a 15-yard run.

Although Baylor struggled to contain the Jayhawks' rushing attack, Barnes deserves recognition for his individual production.

DJ Lagway's Mobility

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Lennie Brown III (17) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway's passing performance was far from flawless, but his increased involvement in Baylor's rushing attack was an encouraging development.

The junior led Baylor with a season-high 47 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 20-yard run. He had recorded just 15 carries across his previous four games combined, highlighting his increased involvement in the running game.

Lagway completed 20 of 31 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and an interception, with inconsistent ball placement contributing to the offense's difficulties. However, his willingness to run was a positive sign after dealing with a high-ankle sprain since the season opener.

With Baylor continuing to struggle to establish a consistent running game, incorporating Lagway's mobility could provide another dimension to the offense over its final five games.

Devon Jordan

Junior cornerback Devon Jordan delivered one of Baylor's biggest plays of the afternoon, intercepting Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall on the Jayhawks' first offensive snap of the second half and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown.

The pick-six broke a 7-7 halftime tie and gave Baylor its first lead of the game. It was also one of two interceptions recorded by the Bears, who forced Marshall into several mistakes despite struggling to contain Kansas' rushing attack.

Although Jordan was flagged twice for defensive pass interference, penalties were a team-wide issue, and his 42-yard pick-six was Baylor's biggest defensive highlight of the day.

Stock Down

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Pendergrass

Pendergrass finds himself on Stock Down for the second time in three games, and his diminishing role in Baylor's backfield is becoming just as concerning as his production.

The senior managed just four yards on four carries against Kansas, although he scored Baylor's lone rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Michael Turner made his first career start and led the Bears' running backs with 40 yards on nine attempts, followed by Caden Knighten with 25 yards on seven carries.

Baylor appears to be moving toward a hot-hand approach rather than relying primarily on Pendergrass, who entered the TCU game as the team's leading rusher. After managing just 11 yards on nine carries against the Horned Frogs, he has totaled 15 yards on 13 attempts over his past two games.

The offensive line shares some responsibility for those struggles, but with Turner and Knighten receiving more opportunities, Pendergrass' hold on the starting role appears increasingly uncertain.

Wide Receivers Not Named Gavin Freeman

Gavin Freeman continued to carry Baylor's passing attack, catching nine passes for 123 yards against Kansas. The rest of the receiving corps, however, struggled to provide consistent support.

Baylor's other wide receivers combined for nine receptions and 86 yards, with dropped passes and miscommunication contributing to the offense's struggles. The Bears also failed to convert an early fourth-down attempt when Lagway and Louis Brown IV appeared to have different expectations for the route.

Jayden McGowan was a notable exception, catching four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown while adding a 51-yard kickoff return that helped set up Baylor's first score.

Lagway deserves some responsibility for the passing game's inconsistency, particularly with his ball placement. Still, Baylor needs more dependable contributions beyond Freeman, who has increasingly become the offense's most reliable receiving option.

Fourth-Down Defense and Penalties

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive end Garrick Ponder (13) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's defense remains the team's greatest strength, but its struggles on fourth down contributed to Saturday's collapse.

Despite recording five sacks and forcing three turnovers, the Bears allowed Kansas to convert five of eight fourth-down attempts. That included a 34-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter, helping the Jayhawks erase an 11-point deficit before Isaiah Marshall scored the winning touchdown on a 15-yard run with 1:13 remaining.

Penalties were another major problem, with Baylor committing 12 for 116 yards. Devon Jordan was flagged for defensive pass interference with less than two minutes remaining, extending Kansas' winning touchdown drive.

The offense also made costly mistakes. Dawson Pendergrass committed a holding penalty on Baylor's final possession, while Kaden Sieracki was flagged for his third false start with 40 seconds remaining. The latter pushed Baylor from the Kansas 33 to the 38, making Rhett Armstrong's eventual 45-yard field goal attempt more difficult.

Baylor's defense still gave the team opportunities to win, but its fourth-down struggles, combined with costly penalties on both sides of the ball, helped Kansas complete the comeback.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.