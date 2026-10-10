4 Pass Catchers Baylor Football Should Utilize More in Final Seven Games

Baylor is 4-1 heading into the bye week and while they have been winning games, the offense is still finding its identity. The highlight-reel filled game that was the brilliant dismantling of ASU last Saturday showed that the Bears can score in a variety of ways with numerous players. However, even though Baylor has a few obvious stars worth watching (Gavin Freeman, DJ Lagway), there are a few other players that could benefit both themselves and the team as a whole if they were to see a few more touches each game.

Jadon Porter (WR)

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Ashton Stamps (1) during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against ASU, Jadon Porter was only targeted a total of 4 times; 3 of them were completed for what could arguably be the most valuable catches of the game, as 2 would see Porter score a touchdown and his other catch was a clutch "good-on-Sundays" tip-toe catch on the sidelines to convert a 3rd and long.

After missing two games to start the season after an injury during the preseason, Porter could be a fantastic complement to fellow wide receiver Gavin Freeman's relentless production this season. At 6-foot-1 Porter has the size, with his tip-toe-on-the-sideline catch he showed both excellent field recognition and body control, and not to mention that he's actually been a pretty solid run blocker when the situation calls for it.

Jayden McGowan (WR)

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) scores a touchdown ahead of Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Jordan McRae (0) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden McGowan (like Jadon Porter) has a relatively low amount of overall catches as he is tied with Porter with 9 each, but McGowan has 4 touchdowns off of them compared to the 2 that Porter has.

Already showcasing his ability to find the end zone after catching passes this season using his breakaway speed, McGowan is another player who has good hands, quick feet, and can give the opposing defenses nightmares trying to figure out how to limit him. Standing at only 5-foot-7, McGowan (also the Bears kick and punt returner) makes up for any lack of height with speed and elusiveness.

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) & Hawkins Polley (TE)

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Hawkins Polley (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Matthew Klopfenstein and Hawkins Polley have good hands and are solid route-runners when called upon. Normally used as extra blockers on the offensive line and occasional check-down receivers, both tight ends could benefit from a few more targets each game. Not only will this force the opposing defenses to always have to keep an eye on them and dedicate valuable resources to containment, it will grant more openings in the defense due to those resources being stretched so thin.

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