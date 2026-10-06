4 Baylor Football Studs, 1 Dud Though 5 Weeks

A heartbreaking loss to start the season, a trio of home wins (two of which without DJ Lagway as the starter), and an impressive road trip that saw the Bears dismantle the Sun Devils is how Baylor's year has gone so far. In those five games, though, some players have impressed and others have left plenty to be desired. Offense, defense, special teams, all facets of the Baylor team have been examined, and this will be for individual performance instead of by group.

Stud: Wide Receiver Gavin Freeman

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unquestionably the favorite target for Baylor's quarterbacks these past five games, Gavin Freeman leads the country for total receptions and is 12th in receiving yards for the season. As reliable a target as a quarterback can ask for, Freeman will line up anywhere on the field, find his way to an open area of the field, and fights for every yard that he can get after the catch.

If I had to build a football team from scratch, Freeman is absolutely a player that I would build around. His drive and determination are often unmatched by any of his competition on the other side of the field on game day.

Stud: Quarterback Nate Bennett

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stepping up and stepping in for DJ Lagway after a right ankle sprain would see Lagway miss the PVA&M and LA Tech games, Nate Bennett performed admirably. Taking control of the offense and making safe throws that would see him throw for six total touchdowns in both winning efforts. In fact, he performed so well in his two games that there was even chatter about a possible quarterback controversy in Waco.

Stud: Quarterback DJ Lagway

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) before making a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His best career game just happened and it saw DJ Lagway throw for 306 yards, four touchdowns, even running one in for a touchdown late in the game against ASU. After his potential was halted after the injury in the Auburn game, Lagway would fight through and finish the game as best he could and the Bears came within a half a foot of winning.

Sitting the next two games out while his ankle healed, Lagway's play against Colorado was streaky and a couple of overthrows, but he seemed as calm and composed in the pocket as always, even if the ankle still wasn't at 100%. Against the Sun Devils though, Lagway showed that he was a 5-star recruit for a reason.

Dud: Offensive Lineman Asher Hale

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace (55) and offensive lineman Asher Hale (72) in action during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the issues of false starts and holding calls that have plagued the Bears this season seems to have been worked on and improving, the dead-ball penalties were an issue in the first four games. Hale himself even being responsible for four of the five false start penalties against PVA&M. A talented lineman Asher Hale is, and hopefully the kinks have been worked out moving forward, but the first few weeks of the season, Hale had a rough go of it.

Stud: Punter Palmer Williams

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) punts the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer Williams is the best punter in college football today, it's as simple as that. You're free to disagree, but every punt that Williams has had this season has flipped the field as he is averaging better than 52 yards per punt. And that's if you're lucky enough to get to try to field one as Williams has shown an expertise in pinning the opponent inside their own 10 yard line.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news