Baylor vs. Kansas Live Updates: Score, Key Plays, Instant Reaction

Lawrence, Kansas, is where the Bears find themselves this week, taking to the road in hopes of forgetting the sting from the loss at home to TCU last week. The Jayhawks of Kansas are playing host this week, and are also coming off of a loss last week to their rival, KSU. Baylor comes into the game favored and looking to win their 15th straight against the Jayhawks, but this is Kansas' homecoming game and they aren't going to go down without a fight.

Baylor Unable to get Kansas Off the Field on Their own 4th Down Plays

Twice on the Jayhawks 5th drive of the game they converted on 4th down. Kansas has already gained over 100 yards rushing. Twice though on this drive Kansas has missed guaranteed touchdown passes (one an overthrow, one just couldn't be wrangled in for a catch). Third time was the charm on this drive though as the pass attempt to convert falls incomplete, nearly intercepted.

4th Down Attempts Failing Baylor

The Bears 4th drive of the game would end on a 4th down play that saw DJ Lagway getting sacked for a loss. 4-down territory for some, but I'm not a fan of leaving points off the board. Kick the field goal, take the points, and move from there. A failure on 4th down just gives the ball back to Kansas and leaves the game tied at 7 apiece.

Kansas Misses 49 Yard Field Goal, Despite Success Running the Ball

Kansas is able to move the ball on the ground. Not for large chunks and massive plays, but the Jayhawks are having success running against the Bears offense. Up the middle of the Baylor defense seems to be a slight soft spot against the run, but the Bears were able to hold firm and not only prevent Kansas from gaining a first down, but when Kansas would try to kick a 49 yarder, it would be pushed just right and "no good."

Game remains tied at 7

1st Quarter Thoughts

Knotted up after 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8MTUfRhgRt — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2026

After Kansas would see their next drive end in a punt, Baylor would end the 1st quarter in control of the ball. Lagway has shown a willingness to run if need be, and that's huge for the Bears, but the running game hasn't yet established itself yet this game. The Baylor defense seems to be honing in on their usual standard of pressuring the quarterback as well as blanketing the opposing wide receivers. Plenty of game left to play, but this one is shaping up into what could be a tightly contested game between the two games.

How Does Baylor Respond After the Kansas Touchdown?

A 51 yard return by Jayden McGowan sets up the Bears in great field position. A pass to Freeman would gain an immediate first down and see Baylor in the red zone. DJ Lagway strolls for a first down on a designed run, Ryelan Morris would carry the ball next in tempo down to the 2 yard line.

2nd and Goal would see the pass batted away at the line, falling harmlessly incomplete. Now at 3rd and Goal, a Dawson Pendergrass run up the middle is stuffed immediately. 4th and Goal from the 1 yard line finally sees Pendergrass punch the ball in for the touchdown.

Game tied at 7

Touchdown Nullified by Holding Call, Kansas Would Score a Few Plays Later

A toss play to the outside nearly saw the Jayhawks score a rushing touchdown against the Bears defense, but a holding call saved Baylor from going down a score. However, just a few plays later, a 22 yard pass to the tight end Carson Bruhn wouldn't have any penalties. An extra point kick later, and just like that, Baylor trails Kansas 7-0.

Kickoff and Opening Drives

HERE WE GO pic.twitter.com/SQDuXcXxU6 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 24, 2026

66*F and sunny at kickoff, today is a great day for a football game in Lawrence, Kansas. Baylor won the toss and elected to differ to the 2nd half. The Jayhawks would receive the opening kickoff that would sail into the end zone for a touchback.



Kansas Opening Drive: A few short gains on the ground, a 30 yard completion, an incompletion due to the pass being broken up, and ultimately an INT by Baylor Safety Micah Gifford (his 3rd on the season) on 4th down would see Baylor start their first drive in good field position.



Baylor's Opening Drive: Michael Turner started as running back and would get a few carries, some short gains and one that had some momentum and gained a first down after a decent gain. DJ Lagway would connect with Gavin Freeman for the first time in the game. Lagway would even run his first designed QB run since the Auburn game. Coming up short of the first down though on third down, Baylor would leave the offense on the field for 4th down. After the pass was thrown incomplete, Baylor has turned the ball over on downs.

Pregame Thoughts

Our confidence meter for several #Baylor position groups ahead of the Kansas game.



STORY:https://t.co/HXquGCzkIb pic.twitter.com/Ued8zne5dX — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) October 24, 2026

A 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff time will see the Baylor Bears take on the Kansas Jayhawks on TNT If you're curious as to what the rest of the staff thinks, the other writers as well as myself predicted the outcome of this game on Friday. To see our thoughts on what we picked on a few over/under scenarios for this game, published on Thursday, click here.

To put things bluntly, Baylor needs this win today. The schedule doesn't get any easier the later the season goes, and this week against Kansas is going to test the fortitude of this Bears team.

How bad do they want it? Will Baylor be able to not just finish a drive in the end zone, but even get within 15 yards of it this week? Is the offensive line of Baylor going to push around the Jayhawks defensive line, or will the struggles in the running game continue? Today's game is going to provide answers to those questions, for better or for worse; and I'm here to update on whatever happens as this game goes along.

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