Baylor defeated LA Tech 36-19, but even in the victory there were a few players that left room for improvement. From one of the best outcomes a backup quarterback can have acting as starter, to general defensive dominance, to even some miscues and missteps. Here are our Studs and Duds from today's game.

Stud: QB Nate Bennett

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, stepping up in place of DJ Lagway, Bennett scored the first touchdown for the Bears today, a 25 yard scramble to cap off Baylor's opening drive of the game. A fumble in the first half while being sacked is the lone blemish on an otherwise solid outing. 11/13 at halftime, Bennett was accurate and safe throughout the game.

Showing poise and comfort in the pocket, he was able to connect on with Louis Brown IV and Jayden McGowan (twice) with the deep ball for a touchdown. Finishing 21 of 24 for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air and the previously mentioned single rushing touchdown, Bennett certainly showed up to play today.

Stud: (True Freshman) RB Ryelan Morris

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Though not getting many touches until later in the game (only four carries total), Ryelan Morris showed why he is on the field as a true freshman as those four runs totaled 55 yards. Morris is an athlete, combining explosive forward speed along with the ability to stretch to the outside and win the footrace.

The final two plays of the game came at the hands, or rather the legs, of Morris as he not only picked up a first down on 3rd and 16 but the next play saw him get pushed out of bounds just shy of the goal line with no time left on the clock to officially secure the Baylor win. It will be interesting to see if he will be utilized more frequently as the season continues.

Stud: The Baylor Bears Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Micah Gifford (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's becoming a pattern at this point, but the defense continues to impress as they hold firm against their opponents. Whether through the efforts of Bo Onu Jr forcing LA Tech QB Kukuk to lose a fumble late in the fourth quarter, Travion Barnes efforts in knocking Kukuk out of bounds to prevent him from converting on a 4th and short, Micah Gifford who led the team in total tackles with seven or any of the others, Baylor's defense is a force with which to be reckoned. They've shown that they can smother and shut down the opposing offense with great efficiency outside of the occasional mishap.

Stud: Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A total of twice Jayden McGowan was targeted as the intended receiver for a Nate Bennett pass. Twice that pass was then complete from Bennett to McGowan to the tune of 79 total yards. And, oh yeah, McGowan finished the day with two receiving touchdowns.

Dud: The Baylor Bears Defense

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) is tackled by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Devonte Tezino (59) for a short gain during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss of Devonte Tezino for the season is going to be an adjustment that needs to be made on the defensive line as late in the game, the Bulldogs were beginning to gash the Bears' defense with plays straight up the middle of the field. Is this just situational and circumstantial or is this a sign of something deeper and potentially more problematic?

Being unable to prevent the run straight-ahead behind the center is a problem that needs to be addressed quickly or it will start getting exploited even faster.

Dud: Running Back Dawson Pendergrass

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) runs the ball against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Editorial take: I like Pendergrass' drive and intensity. However, 16 rushes for 46 yards just isn't going to always be enough. Baylor isn't a traditional one-back system and the team's total rushing yards for the game was 165, so it's not that Baylor can't rush the ball, but one of these running backs needs to show themselves to be a cut above the rest at some point.

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