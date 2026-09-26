5 Baylor Players OUT against Colorado, but DJ Lagway Officially Available

In less than two hours, the Baylor Bears (2-1) will officially kick off against the Colorado Buffaloes (2-1). The game will signal the start of Big 12 Conference play for both teams.

For the first time since Sept. 5, the Bears will have starting quarterback DJ Lagway under center. Lagway, who suffered an ankle injury in the team's season opener, has recovered sufficiently over the ensuing two weeks and change. On Monday, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda forecasted his signal-caller's return, saying that Lagway "got the green light" from the team's medical staff.

With Lagway back in the fold, Nate Bennett will return to backup duty. In two starts, Bennett completed exactly 75% of his throws while racking up 567 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also recorded 15 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher.

In addition to Lagway, Baylor will see multiple notable players return to game action on Saturday. Wide receiver Jadon Porter and defensive back Devin Turner entered the weekend as "probable" to play, and indeed both will suit up against Colorado. Defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler, whom the Bears listed as "questionable" on the initial availability report, received a status upgrade later in the week and will also play.

Meanwhile, the Buffs ruled out a half dozen players before the weekend began. Wide receiver Danny Scudero headlines that group, though the absence of tight end Charlie Williams could also meaningfully impact the game. The two players have combined for 94 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown so far in 2026.

So, who will suit up for (and against) the Bears today?

Baylor Bears injury news

Here is the full list of players unavailable today:

8 S Jacob Redding

38 CB Jamarion Richardson

59 DL Devonte Tezino

61 OL Cayden Tone

87 WR Ashton Jones

Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups provide additional health information.

Colorado Buffaloes injury news

Here is the full list of players unavailable today:

18 WR Danny Scudero

31 CB Preston Ashley

40 LB Colby Johnson

45 DL Vili Taufatofua

58 OL Demetrius Hunter

87 TE Charlie Williams

72 OL Xavier Payne (game-time decision)

Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups provide additional health information.

How to watch Baylor take on Colorado

Day: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

Network: ESPN 2

On the call: Lowell Galindo and Kirk Morrison

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.